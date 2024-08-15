Top 10 News Of The Day - 15/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
All stakeholders favour a minimum floor price for tea
All stakeholders in the tea industry, including small tea growers, have struck a happy medium to fix a minimum floor price for tea as the only way forward for sustaining the industry in the country. This system, they feel, will be a win-win situation for all stakeholders, from producers to buyers to the government.
Affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion: President
Asserting that social justice is the top priority of the government, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the spirit of inclusion pervades every aspect of social life in India and "affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion".
Freedom fighters’ SOS to Dispur on Independence Day eve
On the eve of the 78th Independence Day, the freedom fighters of Assam have expressed consternation that the Assam Swatantrata Sainik Relief Rules, 1988, have not been amended for a long time now. Their assertion is that the amended Rules would have provided safeguards to freedom fighters and their families.
Presidential honours on I-Day
The Assam’s 22 State Police, Fire & Emergency Services Assam and Assam Home Guard officers, will be awarded, on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.
UCO Bank holding Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Exhibition
“The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Exhibition” was inaugurated at UCO Bank, Maligaon Branch, Guwahati, for Kamrup Metropolitan District, as per the directives of DFS, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
CM Police medals announced
On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, a total of 52 Police officers of the state have been selected for the Chief Minister’s Police Medals for Outstanding Service and Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a crisis situation.
Paresh Baruah’s family members hopeful of ULFA-I’s return to mainstream
The family members of ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah are hopeful that Paresh Baruah will return to the mainstream for peace talks. Speaking to The Sentinel, Bimal Barua, elder brother of Paresh Baruah said, “We are hopeful that Paresh Baruah will return to mainstream for peace talks.
Sonowal attends Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal took part in the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.
Tripura scribes denounce attack on media in Bangladesh
Journalists belonging to 10 media houses staged a demonstration here on Wednesday wearing black badges to denounce the killing of more than five scribes and the series of attacks on media persons in Bangladesh.
10 Bangladeshis held with fake Aadhaar cards
Border Security Force, anti-human trafficking team, and intelligence unit apprehended a total of 10 Bangladeshi nationals trying to hide their identities by producing fake Aadhaar cards on Tuesday.