Top 10 News Of The Day - 15/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Huge gap in electricity demand and supply causes concern in state
According to the Electric Power Survey of India, Assam's peak electricity demand is expected to climb up to 4128 MW by 2031-32. At present, the state's peak electricity demand is 2413 MW. Currently, Assam's own generation of electricity is around 400 MW.
Some of the 64 ongoing central projects facing time or cost overruns
At present, there are a total of 64 ongoing central government projects in the state, with each project costing Rs 150 crore and above. Altogether, the total cost of all the ongoing projects comes to Rs 64,614 crore (original cost).
AGP Marks 40th Foundation Day; CM Greets Alliance Partner
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) marked its 40th foundation day on Monday. The party with regional credentials was formed in 1985, following the signing of the historic Assam Accord. A convention to celebrate the AGP's 40th foundation day was held at Jeraigaon, Chabua in Dibrugarh district today.
Door-to-door garbage collection turns messy
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) ambitious door-to-door garbage collection initiative, launched earlier this year, has failed to deliver, leaving residents frustrated and dealing with unsanitary conditions.
843 Accident Cases Reported During Durga Puja
A total of 843 Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) were reported during the Durga Puja from October 8 to October 13, across the state of Assam. These cases were served by the GVK-EMRI 108 “Mrityunjoy” services in the state. October 11 had the highest number of accidents reported (191).
Guwahati’s smart city status questioned amid deteriorating police station conditions
Guwahati’s status as a smart city is coming under scrutiny due to the deteriorating state of the Geetanagar Police Station, which struggles to survive in a hazardous setting.
Protests Against Inclusion of Non-Mising Villages in Mising Autonomous Council
A protest was organized in front of the statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Sivasagar town under the initiative of the Ujoni Asom Muslim Kalyan Parishad and with the support of various organizations on Monday. More than two hundred protestors participated in the demonstration, raising slogans and creating a charged atmosphere.
576th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev observed
The 576th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev was observed by Morigaon Baruwari Sri Sri Krishna Ras Aru Srimanta Sankardev’s Janmutsab Udjapan Sarbajanin Hari Mondir Samiti. Like every year the committee celebrated the birth anniversary with a two-day event.
Alleged Harassment Of Reporter Condemned
The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and Arunachal Press Club (APC), strongly condemn the alleged harassment and attempt to assault Toram Melong, a reporter for Hills News, Pasighat.
Army flags off 10 day 'National Integration Tour' for students from Manipur
In its continuous efforts to engage and inspire youth, Indian Army has undertaken a comprehensive 10-day “National Integration Tour”, under Operation Sadbhavana for nine Youth Ambassadors from Manipur from October 14 to October 23.