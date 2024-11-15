Top 10 News Of The Day - 15/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Barpeta xatras team up to free encroached xatra lands
Fifteen xatras in the Barpeta district have got into a huddle and pledged to fight against the encroachment of xatra lands that has posed a threat to the xatriya culture in the state. To push their demand forward, they have formed an organization-the Barpeta District Xatra Coordination Committee.
PM Narendra Modi to Open Bodoland Mohotsav Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Bodoland Mohotsav at SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi, on Friday. The two-day mohotsav is being organized on November 15 and 16, 2024, to celebrate the journey of recovery and resilience since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2022.
Gauhati High Court to Examine Suspension of Tax Inspector
The Gauhati High Court has decided to examine the plea by petitioner Priyanka Deka, who has challenged her suspension from service as Inspector of Taxes following the findings of a one-man inquiry commission on her appointment.
DGP GP Singh Interacts with Child Sexual Abuse Victims
DGP GP Singh interacted with child sexual abuse victims at the Assam Police HQ to discuss their experiences navigating the police system and justice delivery mechanism. This interactive session, part of Assam Police’s Child Rights Week celebrations, aimed to understand the challenges faced by these vulnerable children.
‘Show Cause’ notice to 31 schools for zero attendance
In a crackdown on negligence, the Samagra Sikhsha, Assam (SSA) has taken strict action against irregular attendance of students and duties of Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC). On November 13, it has come to notice that under a Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO), Rangia, Kamrup district, students’ attendance was recorded as zero in 31 schools, as per the Shiksha Setu portal.
AdtU hosts health camp series in run-up to World Diabetes Day
Prior to World Diabetes Day and National Children’s Day, Assam down town University (AdtU) organized a week-long Mega Health Camp Series from November 9 to 13, 2024. This impactful initiative, hosted by the Faculty of Paramedical Science and supported by the university’s Extension and Outreach Club, was aimed at enhancing health awareness and providing essential healthcare services to school children and residents in AdtU’s adopted villages.
Resentment over Renaming of Rupnath Brahma Memorial Park
Tribal Right Protection Association (TRPA) has expressed strong resentment over the renaming of Rupnath Brahma Memorial Park of Kokrajhar as Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Park and termed the renaming as unjustified.
HUL Holds Small Tea Growers’ Workshop for Pesticide Control
As prolonged dry spell fuelled by climate change and rampant deforestation create an alarming surge in pest and disease attacks, tea plantations in Assam and West Bengal are facing unprecedented challenges.
Congress Awaits Speaker’s Decision on Petition Against MLAs Merging with NPP
The opposition Congress announced on Thursday that it will await the ruling of Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma regarding its petition against three MLAs who recently merged with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP). Congress leader and opposition chief whip Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, speaking to the media, said, “The matter is with the Speaker. Now the Speaker is yet to make his decision. If the Speaker gives his decision, then we will accordingly take our next course of action.”
Autopsy Confirms Horrific Torture and Burning of Tribal Woman
An autopsy report on a 31-year-old tribal woman killed in Manipur's violence-stricken Jiribam district on November 7 indicated she had endured severe third-degree torture and sustained burns covering 99 percent of her body.