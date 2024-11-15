Top 10 News Of The Day - 15/11/2024

NORTHEAST NEWS

Congress Awaits Speaker’s Decision on Petition Against MLAs Merging with NPP

The opposition Congress announced on Thursday that it will await the ruling of Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma regarding its petition against three MLAs who recently merged with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP). Congress leader and opposition chief whip Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, speaking to the media, said, “The matter is with the Speaker. Now the Speaker is yet to make his decision. If the Speaker gives his decision, then we will accordingly take our next course of action.”