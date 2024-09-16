Top 10 News Of The Day - 16/09/2024

Rs 674-crore DoNER package for state under consideration

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has projects worth Rs 674 crore as part of the special development packages of Assam currently under consideration. DoNER approves the funds for implementation of special development packages of Assam in six schedule areas of the state under the jurisdiction of BTR, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and NC Hills Autonomous Council.