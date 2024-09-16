Top 10 News Of The Day - 16/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Massive grade-III exam amidst massive bandobast successful
Amid temporary suspension of internet, under CCTV surveillance, and tight security bandobast, the Assam government today conducted the biggest-ever recruitment examination, the first ADRE 2.0 examination for grade III posts of higher secondary level, in as many as 2,305 examination centres across the state successfully.
JJM Water Connections Issue Taken up with Centre
The government has targeted 68,10,470 households for getting piped water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Assam, as of today. The central government has already released an amount of Rs 175436.82 crore to Assam for implementation of JJM.
Rs 674-crore DoNER package for state under consideration
The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has projects worth Rs 674 crore as part of the special development packages of Assam currently under consideration. DoNER approves the funds for implementation of special development packages of Assam in six schedule areas of the state under the jurisdiction of BTR, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and NC Hills Autonomous Council.
Guwahati Zoo Set for Rs 362-Crore Upgrade
The state cabinet has approved a refurbishment project of Rs 362 crore for the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati, during the cabinet meeting held on September 13. This refurbishment will result in a significant makeover of the zoo.
SFI Opposes Decision for Oil Drilling in Gibbon Sanctuary
The Assam State Committee of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) have strongly opposed the central government's approval for oil and gas exploration in Holongapaar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary. Both the organizations demanded that the decision be withdrawn immediately.
Double whammy for newly regularized contractual teachers!
The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has moved Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu with the request to do away with the note mentioned in the appointment letters of the newly regularised contractual primary teachers that their annual increment will be effective after a year only.
Seventy thousand candidates appear in ADRE in Kokrajhar
The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) in Kokrajhar district passed off peacefully. This is the ever-largest recruitment examination of the government of Assam in the district for the III and IV grade employees, where around 70,000 candidates from Kokrajhar, Dhubri, and Goalpara districts appeared.
Rural students interact with space scientists
Though the mercury touched 36° on Friday midhours, without caring for it, more than 150 curious and inquisitive students gave a patient hearing to an hour-long speech by one of the leading space scientists of India.
Mobile Internet Ban Extended for 5 Days
The Manipur government on Sunday extended the ban on mobile internet services in five districts for another five days, till September 20, even as it relaxed curfew prohibitions in four districts for a few hours in the morning.
4 Dreaded Militants Held in Manipur
Four dreaded militants have been arrested in Manipur and Assam in two separate operations, an official said on Saturday, adding a huge cache of arms was also recovered during searches by security forces in the unrest-struck northeastern state of Manipur.