Top 10 News Of The Day - 16/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Government Bears 65% Of Health Expenditure Of People
The Assam government bears around 65 percent of the total health-related expenditure of its people. In 2021-22, the state government bore Rs 9,634 crore of health expenditure to support its people through various schemes and direct financial aid.
Set Up Mobile Accessory Unit in Assam: Mahanta to Scindia
The Assam government has requested Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to set up a unit for the manufacture of mobile and telecom accessories. The science and technology ministers of the states had a meeting at the India Mobile Congress that began in New Delhi today.
Bye-poll in 5 Legislative Assembly Constituencies on November 13
Bye-election to five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) will be on November 13, 2024. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of India, Rajiv Kumar, announced the schedule of the bye-election in Assam in New Delhi today.
Water crisis irks residents in Guwahati
Guwahati continues to grapple with a severe shortage of drinking water, despite repeated assurances from various governments, because of which numerous lives have come to risk.
Assam Police’s step towards inter-state police cooperation
In an inspiring ceremony, Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, GP Singh, addressed 700 new recruits of the Goa Police, marking the first recruitment since 2013. The recruits, comprising 569 men and 131 women, are set to embark on a transformative 43-week training program at the prestigious Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, stated a press release.
GMC cleanses riverbanks post-Durga Puja idol immersion
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has made a significant move towards maintaining environmental sustainability and cleanliness in the city. Just a day after the Durga Puja idol immersion on October 12 and 13, the GMC swiftly cleaned up the city’s riverbanks, which typically remain littered with remnants of idols, flowers, polythene bags, and other puja essentials for days.
Violence Erupts in Samaguri Assembly Constituency
Tension gripped unexpectedly in greater Samaguri assembly constituency in the district as violence broke out between Congress and BJP workers, ahead of the upcoming by-election in the constituency on Tuesday.
Tiger Bitterns Spotted at Jatinga
After a long nine years, Tiger Bitterns were sighted here at Jatinga during the seasonal mysterious birds’ phenomenon at Jatinga, perhaps due to increasing awareness about the love for birds among the netizens of Jatinga.
‘Naga outfit defied ceasefire rules by abducting two youths’
Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB) Chairman Lt Gen Amarjeet Singh Bedi (retd) on Tuesday said that the Nikki Sumi faction of the NSCN-K has violated the Ceasefire Ground Rules (CFGR) by recently abducting two Naga youths.
14 of 25 districts of Arunachal eligible for malaria-free certification
As many as 14 of the 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh are now eligible for malaria-free certification, National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) state programme officer Dr KT Mulung said on Tuesday.