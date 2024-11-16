Top 10 News Of The Day - 16/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
"A New Dawn of Peace in BTR": Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Conveying his emotional gratitude to the people of BTR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bodoland is witnessing a new dawn of peace and harmony after the signing of the Bodo peace accord.
SC Considers Auctioning ATCL Assets Over Unpaid Dues of Tea Garden Workers
The property of the ATCL (Assam Tea Corporation Ltd) may go under the hammer as the state government has not been able to clear the accumulating arrear dues of the tea garden workers.
Gauhati HC denies SMAM scheme benefit to ‘high net worth’ individual
In a recent order, the Gauhati High Court directed that Audesh Kumar Singh, considered to be a ‘high net worth’ individual, should be kept from receiving benefits under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization [SMAM] scheme till the returnable date.
Elephant found dead in a tragic incident in Rani; electrocution suspected
In a tragic incident on the outskirts of Guwahati, a wild elephant was found dead on Friday morning near Azara in the Rani Tehsil area. The tusker's body was found behind the residence of a local villager, Rupen Rabha.
Governor pays tribute to Birsa Munda
As part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, Raj Bhavan Assam celebrated the foundation day of Jharkhand in the conference hall of Raj Bhavan here today. The celebrations have been aimed at promoting unity and diversity across the country.
'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' event to be held
Guwahati is set to host the third regional event of the year-long 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign, organized under the Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) scheme by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India.
AMCH Dibrugarh Wins "Best Multidisciplinary Research Unit" Award
In a significant achievement, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, was honoured with the "Best Multidisciplinary Research Unit" (MRU) award at the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2024, held in New Delhi on Thursday.
Kokrajhar observes 71st National Cooperative Week
The department of Co-operation, BTC, in partnership with various co-operative societies, organized a day-long awareness meeting at Samabai Bhawan, Titaguri, in Kokrajhar to celebrate the 71st National Co-operative Week on Thursday.
NEHU VC goes on 15 days leave amid strike
Amid escalating tensions at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Vice Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla has gone on a 15-day leave starting November 15.
NIA files fresh charges against Mizoram-based arms trafficker
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted a key accused in a major illegal arms and ammunition supply case, spanning several states of India, including Manipur and other parts of the North-Eastern region, an official said on Friday.