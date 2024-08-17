Top 10 News Of The Day - 17/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Acts soon to protect lands of indigenous people: CM
The Assam government is going to introduce a few strong revenue bills with a view to protecting the lands of the indigenous people of the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “My mission is to protect the identity of the indigenous people of Assam, which is under threat due to a major demographic shift.”
PM Modi talks to Md Yunus, underlines protection of minorities in Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Mohammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh on Friday and emphasized the need to ensure the safety and protection of minorities in the country.
Landslide warning mechanism: ASDMA and GSI sign MoU
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement an experimental regional landslide early warning mechanism in the state.
CM Sarma distributes land pattas, announces Mission Basundhara 3.0
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a ceremony at Kamrup DC office premises in Amingaon on Thursday and distributed land pattas to the residents of four villages in Barbangshar Mouza, located within the North Guwahati Revenue Circle of the Kamrup district.
ED attaches property worth Rs 29.25 crore in city
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 14 land properties worth an estimated Rs 29.25 crore in Guwahati in the case of a fraud investment website by the name of www.pearlvine.com running under the banner of 'Pearlvine International', the agency said on Friday.
GMCH doctors protest
The Junior Doctors' Association of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) staged a protest starting at 8 a.m. in the Friday morning, demanding justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.
78th Independence Day celebrated across State
On occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Lions Club, Nagaon distributed food packets among 700 inmates of Nagaon Central Jail. Following the unfurling of the tri-colour at its office premises in the morning, the club members and others visited Nagaon Central Jail and distributed packets of food items among the inmates including males, females and children.
Mangaldai Civil Hospital equipped with new facilities
The combined initiative of Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das and District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey finally has transformed the long felt dream of a well equipped district hospital at Mangaldai with a patient friendly clean environment into the reality on the 78th Independence Day as several new infrastructure and projects were dedicated to the patients, doctors and attendants.
I-Day symbol of national unity and pride: Governor Parnaik
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik on Thursday said that Independence Day is a powerful symbol of national unity and pride, offering a moment to reflect on our country’s remarkable journey, a journey that continues to inspire future generations.
3 Myanmar nationals arrested
The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three Myanmar nationals at Agartala Railway Station on Friday morning, officials said. According to the GRP officials, the arrested persons have been identified as Kamal Hussain (27), reportedly involved as a tout, and two women, Rashida (20) and Ajida (19).