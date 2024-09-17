Top 10 News Of The Day - 17/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Encroachment: Why no action by authorities from the start?
There are 47 tribal belts and blocks in the state, and 5 lakh bighas of land belonging to these are under encroachment. The encroachers include the non-protected classes and people of doubtful origin.
MHA Reimburses Highest Amount for NE Security Cost
The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the highest ever amount in the past 10 years for reimbursement of security related expenditure (SRE) scheme for NE states, including Assam, in the financial year 2023-24. The amount reimbursed is Rs 500 crores, with Assam’s share being Rs 266.16 crore.
Dhing Case: Gauhati High Court Comes Down On Police, Issues Notice
In a significant development in the Dhing custodial death case, the Gauhati High Court has come down heavily on the police personnel concerned and asked for a report on the next day. What is even more interesting is that the family of the late Taffazul Islam claims that he is not actually the accused person, and it is a case of mistaken identity.
Guwahati Grapples With Alarming Rise in Child Labour Cases
The city of Guwahati is facing a disturbing surge in child labour cases, with numerous instances of minors being employed in hazardous conditions, despite efforts by the Labour Department to curb the practice. The city’s construction sites, garbage disposal areas, and government projects have become breeding grounds for child labourers.
FSSAI Asks For Special Drive To Check Adulteration Of Food Products
The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked to conduct a special drive to check the adulteration of sweets, savouries, milk, and milk products during the festive seasons.
National Lok Adalat Recovers Rs 17.2 Crore
As per the mandate of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) has organized the National Lok Adalat along with the rest of the country on September 14.
Protests Against Smart Meters in Lakhimpur
Protests against the installation of prepaid smart meters continue across the State including Lakhimpur district. The Lakhimpur district committee of the Assam Tea-tribe Students’ Association (ATSA) staged a two-hour sit-in against the smart meters in front of the North Lakhimpur Electrical Sub-Divisional Office on Monday.
DHAC CEM Inaugurates Developmental Works
Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa inaugurated various development works and projects in Mahur constituency on Monday.
Arunachal Cabinet Takes Several Landmark Decisions
As a part of more all-inclusive developmental work, the Cabinet of Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led Arunachal Pradesh met for a highly important session today. The Cabinet again went through the 24 action points put before it during its first session on June 13, 2024, under the banner of "Reforms 3.0".
Manipur Government Restores Internet Schools And Colleges To Reopen
The Manipur government on Monday lifted the week-long ban on mobile internet services in the five valley districts, while all schools and colleges will reopen from Tuesday, officials said.