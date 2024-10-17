Top 10 News Of The Day - 17/10/2024

STATE NEWS

Doctors in Kokrajhar Join Protest Against Kolkata Incident

In solidarity and support of junior doctors of Kolkata who are on fast unto death, seeking justice of rape and murder of MBBS student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata on August 9, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kokrajhar Branch as per appeal of the IMA, Assam state branch on Tuesday joined the dawn to dust protest in front of the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, Besorgaon and gave a message, “Suno Bengal, Suno Bharat” on the uncivilized rape and murder incident in Kolkata.