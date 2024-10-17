Top 10 News Of The Day - 17/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Doubtful citizens now grabbing Assam Forest land along Nagaland border
The encroachment by people of doubtful nationalities has been so rampant in the state that the land grabbers have not even spared Assam’s forest lands along the Nagaland border.
Green tea leaf price falls drastically after Durga Puja
The price of green tea leaves has fallen drastically all of a sudden after the Durga Puja celebrations, leading to the agony of small tea growers in Upper Assam. The office of the District Commissioner of Jorhat called a meeting today in connection with the District Green Leaf Price Monitoring Committee, but most of the representatives of bought leaf factories and owners associations chose to remain absent.
Excise official caught taking bribe
A trap operation by a team from Assam’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption resulted in the arrest of Partha Hazarika, Section Officer of the Excise Department, near the main gate of Janata Bhawan in Dispur. He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.
GMC Intervenes in Lakhimijan-Miajaan Controversy
A dispute started when the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) took down a signboard, sparking a controversy over the renaming of the area. The area name known as "Lakhimijan" was changed to "Miajaan" by some individuals, and a signboard was put up with that new name.
Process on to recruit 9,717 graduate and postgraduate teachers
The Assam government has decided to recruit 9,717 graduate and postgraduate teachers. Making this announcement public, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the government took this decision at the joint meeting between the department of school education and the Assam State School Education Board on October 15 to review the process of the TET-cum-recruitment test for 9,717 graduate and postgraduate teachers.
Congress demands a white paper on the state’s fiscal health
The APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) has demanded the Assam government to publish a white paper on the exact financial position of the state from 2021-2024 that comes under the regime of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Doctors in Kokrajhar Join Protest Against Kolkata Incident
In solidarity and support of junior doctors of Kolkata who are on fast unto death, seeking justice of rape and murder of MBBS student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata on August 9, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kokrajhar Branch as per appeal of the IMA, Assam state branch on Tuesday joined the dawn to dust protest in front of the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, Besorgaon and gave a message, “Suno Bengal, Suno Bharat” on the uncivilized rape and murder incident in Kolkata.
Pijush Hazarika Lashes Out At Rakibul Hussain
State Minister Pijush Hazarika criticized Rakibul Hussain while addressing an election rally at Samaguri Padumani area, stating that he is an arrogant and revengeful leader who has threatened the people of his constituency through television.
‘More meetings to be held to resolve Manipur’s ethnic crisis’
Manipur Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai, who attended the first-ever meeting on the state’s ethnic violence in New Delhi on Wednesday said here that there would be more meetings and talks involving Meitei, Kuki and Naga leaders in the future to resolve the protracted communal strife in the northeastern state.
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar lays foundation for Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub
Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday laid the foundation for Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in the presence of Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Minister for Health Ampareen Lyngdoh.