Top 10 News Of The Day - 18/10/2024

Schools to prepare for upcoming Gunotsav

The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) directed all the schools of the state to prepare for the forthcoming Gunotsav, 2025, which is scheduled between January 6 and February 9, 2025, in three phrases. The gunotsav results of the schools that were very poor compared to other schools from the last few years are directed to take special preparation for the upcoming Gunotsav.