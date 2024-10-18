Top 10 News Of The Day - 18/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
SC Upholds Constitutional Validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, by a 4:1 majority. A five-judge Constitution Bench, comprising CJI D. Y. Chandrachud, Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Mishra, delivered the judgement. Justice Pardiwala gave a dissenting judgement to hold Section 6A as unconstitutional with prospective effect. Section 6A was inserted to give effect to the Assam Accord.
Kati Bihu Celebrated Across the State with Traditional Fervour
Kati Bihu was celebrated with traditional fervour by the people across the state today. The Auniati Satra of Majuli also celebrated Kati Bihu with a centuries-old tradition. People from all over, including abroad, thronged the xatra to sample the culture and tradition connected with the festival of Kati Bihu.
Verdict Proves Accord’s Acceptability: AGP
That the acceptability of the historic Assam Accord still exists has been proved by the Supreme Court's judgement today. The judgement regarding the cut-off date for detection and deportation of illegal foreigners from Assam was welcomed by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the primary regional party in the state.
APCC hails Supreme Court verdict on Section 6A
Stating the Supreme Court’s verdict validating Section 6A of the Foreigners (Amendment) Act, 1985, as a historic verdict, APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Borah said that the apex court expressed its confidence in the Assam Accord for the second time.
Guwahati’s Air Pollution Critical; AQI Level is 114
The current air pollution level in the city is unhealthy for sensitive people. The Air Quality Index (AQI) level is 114*, and the main pollutant is PM 2.5. The PM 2.5 concentration in Guwahati is currently 8.2 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.
Schools to prepare for upcoming Gunotsav
The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) directed all the schools of the state to prepare for the forthcoming Gunotsav, 2025, which is scheduled between January 6 and February 9, 2025, in three phrases. The gunotsav results of the schools that were very poor compared to other schools from the last few years are directed to take special preparation for the upcoming Gunotsav.
‘AIUDF to contest only one seat in Assam bye-elections’
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said on Thursday that his party would contest only one seat in the upcoming by-elections to five Assembly constituencies in Assam, scheduled on November 13. Talking to reporters, Ajmal said: “We have decided to fight polls in Samaguri Assembly constituency. Our party will not contest the rest of the four seats.”
PM Modi to grace ‘Bodoland Mahotsav’ in New Delhi
The Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), the All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) and the Gandhi-Hindustani Sahitya Sabha (GHSS) are jointly preparing to host a grand ‘Bodoland Mahotsav’ in the national capital in New Delhi on November 15 and November 16 under the sponsorship of BTC government with mega showcasing of rich Bodo culture, tradition, ethnic food, traditional sports and national seminar on education and culture.
AICC Approves Jingjang M. Marak as Candidate for Gambegre By-Election
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) approved the name of Jingjang M. Marak as the candidate for the Gambegre by-election. His name was approved by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday.
District Level Review Meeting of ‘Chintan Shivir’ Held in Aalo
District Level Review cum follow up meeting of ‘Chintan Shivir’ was conducted at DC’s Conference Hall, Aalo. The meeting was chaired by Minister Education, Pasang Dorjee Sona.