Top 10 News Of The Day - 18/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Who Will Stop the Rot in Agriculture Department?
Is all well with the agriculture department in Assam? This question seems pertinent as a large number of fake beneficiaries got the benefits under PM-Kishan; black marketing of subsidized fertilizers makes farmers buy them at higher rates; subsidized tractors meant for small farmers are being allotted to financially well-off people, and the like, taking place glaringly.
PM Modi second foreign leader to receive Nigeria’s national honour after Queen Elizabeth
Nigeria on Sunday conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first official visit to the country.
APDCL Registers Profit in 2023-24
The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL) registered a profit from its operations, with its income increasing from Rs 9,51,923.27 lakh in 2022-23 to Rs 10,70,493.03 lakh in the financial year 2023-24. The profit gained by APDCL can be calculated from the fact that it incurred a total expenditure of Rs 10,42,398.45 lakh against its total income of Rs 10,70,493.03 lakh in 2023-24, thus registering a total profit of Rs 28,094.58 lakh.
Gauhati HC Terms Dispur’s Affidavit ‘a Sorry State of Affairs’
Terming an affidavit submitted by the Assam government 'a sorry state of affairs, a division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam rued the fact that instead of clarifying the stand of the State Government on a PIL, the deponent has simply mentioned certain facts that are already brought on record by the respective parties.
GMC Cracks Down on Improper Waste Disposal
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its crackdown on businesses flouting waste disposal norms in a bid to curb improper garbage management across the city. As part of its recent enforcement drive, GMC sealed Kuber Auto House and V2 Mall in Paltan Bazaar for failing to comply with waste disposal regulations.
Lack of basic infrastructure adds to traffic woes in city
The chaotic traffic situation in Guwahati is becoming an increasing source of frustration for residents, as gaps in basic road safety infrastructure continue to cause confusion and risk on the city's roads. Speed limits, though technically enforced, remain inconsistently marked across the city, with signage often obscured or positioned in places that drivers find difficult to notice.
CBI Raids Fake Financial Institution at Melachakar in Sivasagar
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the office of a fake financial institution, Lakhimi Savings and Lending Cooperative Society Limited, located at Melachakar, Sivasagar, on Saturday. The investigative team seized several crucial documents during the operation.
Raax Purnima Celebrated with Traditional ‘Ankiya Bhaona’
The serene premises of Golok Maina Parijat in Lepetkata, Dibrugarh, came alive with cultural fervor and devotion during the Raax Mahotsav and Raax Purnima celebrations on November 15.
Funeral of 10 'militants' held up for post-mortem reports
The last rites of 10 slain 'Village Volunteers', who were killed in an encounter with CRPF in Manipur's Jiribam district on November 11, will not be conducted until their post-mortem reports were handed over to the families, a leading organisation representing the community said on Sunday.
NEHU students' protest enters day 13; civil society body intervenes
The hunger strike by students of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the northeast's oldest Central varsity here, entered its 13th day on Sunday as the agitating students stood firm on their demand to remove "incompetent" and "illegally" appointed officials.