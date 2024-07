CITY 1. HC seeks report on boundary wall on its land in 20 days The Gauhati High Court was informed that the 25-metre stretch of alternative road in the Malibagan area of Kharguli in Guwahati has been completed on time, and work on constructing the boundary wall on the land belonging to the High Court will be completed in 20 days' time. A factual report on the construction of the boundary was directed to be submitted at the next hearing after the requested time period is over.