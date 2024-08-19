Top 10 News Of The Day - 19/08/2024

BJP will Face Debacle in Bye-Elections: Bhupen Borah

The Assam Congress president, Bhupen Borah, said on Saturday that the BJP will face a debacle in the upcoming bye-election in five Assembly segments. The bypolls will be held in the five Assembly segments of Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. The by-elections have been necessitated as the legislators representing the five constituencies were elected as members of Parliament in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.