Top 10 News Of The Day - 19/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Centre prioritizes Rs 5,500-crore Kaziranga elevated corridor
The proposed 86-km four-lane elevated stretch in Kaziranga has been placed on the Government of India’s priority list of NH works for the financial year 2024–25. The list by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) pertains to the approved and prioritized annual plan for NH works for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the year.
Harinaam rends air to welcome Bhado
The sacred Bhado of the Bhaskarabda Calendar or Assamese Calendar begins today with the chanting of Harinaam and Naamprasanga amidst the oompah of brass cymbals (bortals) and the staccato of the khuls.
Hike in service connection charges for above 30 kW HT
In response to the petition by APDCL before the AERC seeking simplification of service connection charges, the AERC suggested that new service connection charges may be based on the category of connections sought and the average cost of connection of the distribution licensee as stipulated in the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020.
HC asks ASLSA to Submit a Factual Report
A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shayam adjourned for eight weeks the PIL (7/2024) regarding non-payment of compensations to victims, taking into consideration the fact that the meeting between the various stakeholders has already taken place and some decisions have also been taken.
BJP will Face Debacle in Bye-Elections: Bhupen Borah
The Assam Congress president, Bhupen Borah, said on Saturday that the BJP will face a debacle in the upcoming bye-election in five Assembly segments. The bypolls will be held in the five Assembly segments of Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. The by-elections have been necessitated as the legislators representing the five constituencies were elected as members of Parliament in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
In-charge principal of C.N.S. HS school kept away from duty
The Directorate of Secondary Education has kept away Minakshi Goswami, principal in-charge (under re-employment) of C.N.S. Higher Secondary School on the Sonitpur District, from duty and other responsibilities. An inquiry conducted to ascertain the allegations levelled against her found her violating the RTE (Right to Education Act).
ABSU wants timely notification of villages, delimitation of constituencies in BKWAC
The All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) put pressure on the government of India and Assam on Sunday to take prompt initiative for timely notification of villages and delimitation of constituencies of the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), formed with the BTR accord in 2020.
AUSU demands immediate suspension of teacher accused of molestation
The Assam University Student Union (AUSU) had formally requested the immediate suspension of Biswajit Das, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Law, following serious allegations of misconduct and harassment brought against him by a student from the 6th semester of the B.A. LL.B.
Doctors’ strike in NE states hit healthcare services
Healthcare services have been severely affected in all the northeastern states due to a nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over the ghastly incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, an official said on Saturday.
Meghalaya Police Fire at Abductors in Dudhnoi
A firing incident created a sensation in the heart of Dudhnoi town around 7 p.m. today. According to information, a mason named Sonamiya Sheikh was abducted in Garo Hills about nine days ago. The house of Sonamiya is in Hatshingimari. Meanwhile, the abductors demanded Rs 50 lakh in exchange for the release of the hostage. Later, Sonamiya agreed to pay Rs 7 lakh, but his family contacted the Meghalaya Police.