Top 10 News Of The Day - 19/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Cabinet okays One Nation, One Election
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days.
Aadhaar cards generated for biometrics-blocked people
The people with their biometrics held up are in for some good news as the process of their Aadhar card generation has started. A total of 9.35 lakh people had their biometric details on hold. Of this, around 5 lakh Aadhaar cards have now been generated, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDIA) will send 13,000 Aadhaar cards to Tinsukia on a pilot basis on September 23.
Reshuffle of Top Cops
The Home Department has ordered a reshuffle of senior police officers in the state, mostly related to CID. Pranabjyoti Goswami, Spl. Superintendent of Police, CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Amitava Sinha.
Congress demands full implementation of Biplab Sarma panel recommendations
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has called on the government to fully implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, including introducing the Inner Line Permit (ILP). APCC also demanded the inclusion of the ST status for the six communities and sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh Border.
BJP’s Assam unit aims to enroll 40 lakh new members
The State BJP will intensify the membership drive next week, and the leadership has aimed to enroll over 40 lakh new members, a party leader said on Wednesday.
Governor Acharya Launches Development Projects
In line with the vision of the central and state governments, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya launched five key initiatives aimed at holistic development of all sections of the people of the state at a function held at Raj Bhavan on September 17.
Dibrugarh Police seeks additional custody of Bishal Phukan
The Dibrugarh Police have sought an additional seven days of judicial custody for 22-year-old Bishal Phukan, the mastermind behind a multi-crore online trading scam that has shaken the region.
Guardian Minister of Tinsukia Holds Meet
The newly-appointed Guardian Minister of Tinsukia district Bimal Bora held the first review meeting at DC conference hall on Wednesday with all MLAs, departmental officers and representatives of ethnic student organisations, chairmans of municipalities in the district.
Manipur bans hunting migratory Amur falcons, prepares to greet its winged guests
In a bid to protect and provide support to migratory Amur falcon birds, Manipur’s Tamenglong district authorities imposed a total ban on hunting, catching, killing and selling of the seasonal winged guests by anyone in the district and nearby surrounding areas, officials said on Wednesday.
Amit Shah monitors Manipur situation, engages in continuous dialogue to restore peace
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been regularly reviewing the security situation in Manipur, ensuring necessary action in the last 100 days, according to government sources.