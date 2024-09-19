Top 10 News Of The Day - 19/09/2024

Aadhaar cards generated for biometrics-blocked people

The people with their biometrics held up are in for some good news as the process of their Aadhar card generation has started. A total of 9.35 lakh people had their biometric details on hold. Of this, around 5 lakh Aadhaar cards have now been generated, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDIA) will send 13,000 Aadhaar cards to Tinsukia on a pilot basis on September 23.