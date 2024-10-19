Top 10 News Of The Day - 19/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Likely Fallout of Land Pattas to Settlers in Guwahati Hills
If the Assam government is to fulfil the rising demands from various organizations before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to issue land pattas to the people residing in the 18 hills in and around Guwahati, the metropolitan city will witness an immediate ecological imbalance.
Mission Basundhara 3.0 to Launch on October 20 with Eight New Online Services
With the inclusion of eight new online services under Mission Basundhara through the Sewa Setu portal, the new edition of Mission Basundhara 3.0 is slated for launch on October 20, 2024. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to launch Mission Basundhara 3.0 that day from Guwahati.
Election Commission of India issues notification for bye-poll 2024
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has formally issued notification for holding the bye-elections in the five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Dholai (reserved for SC), Sidli (reserved for ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri on November 13, 2024. With the notification issued, candidates can now file their nomination papers. After the ECI’s poll notification, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam (CEO, Assam) issued another notification today in this connection.
Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan 2.0 launched
Taking a leap towards creating an enabling atmosphere for entrepreneurship supporting the entrepreneurs of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 2.0 at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan here today.
United Opposition Forum Holds Strategy Meeting Ahead of Bye-Elections
The opposition forum in Assam has geared up for the bye-elections scheduled to be held in five Assembly constituencies in the state on November 13 this year. Besides holding its own meeting, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) held a meeting of the United Opposition Forum and deliberated on the strategy to be followed during the bye-poll.
Coordination of Bank Pensioners and Retirees' Organisation stage protest at Chachal
The Assam State Committee of the Coordination of Bank Pensioners and Retirees' Organisation (CBPRO) staged a protest at Chachal here today in support of its various demands, including upgrading their pension in line with the provisions laid out in the Bank Pension Regulations, 1995, specifically rule 35 (1) that was amended in 2003.
Normal train services restored after derailment of Agartala-LTT Express
After the derailment of six coaches, engine and the power car of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express on Thursday at Dibalong in Assam, the normal train services were restored on Friday in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, officials said.
Dr Panjit Basumatary receives ‘Animal Welfare Field Veterinary Award’
Dr. Panjit Basumatary, Manager and Head of the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) and actress & WTI’s Ambassador Dia Mirza Rekhi was honoured with the 24th International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) annual ‘Animal Action Awards’ in London, United Kingdom.
Taxi Association Demands Reciprocal Transport Agreement
The committee constituted by the Meghalaya government on Friday held a meeting with the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) and organisations which are supporting the association. These include All Shillong Taxi Driver United Organisation, Hynniewtrep Tourist Taxi Association, Meghalaya Tourist Transporters Association and Khasi Hills Tourist Taxi Association.
Manipur celebrates 'Mera Hou Chongba' to bolster bonds among various communities
Amidst the ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, the “Mera Hou Chongba” annual festival was observed in Manipur on Thursday in order to strengthen the cordial and traditional bond between the indigenous communities living in both hills and valley regions. The state-level “Mera Hou Chongba” festival was observed at Sana Konung and Kangla Uttra in the state capital Imphal.