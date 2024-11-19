Top 10 News Of The Day - 19/11/2024

Search operation going on to cage stray Royal Bengal tiger

The marginal village farmer Omar Ali (35), injured in the attack of a stray Royal Bengal Tiger on Sunday, has succumbed to his injuries at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Sunday evening. A full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger straying out of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) had caused serious injuries to rural farmer Omar Ali of village Badali Borali gaon under Shyampur Police Station in Darrang district in broad daylight on Sunday while he was reaping the harvest in a paddy field.