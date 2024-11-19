Top 10 News Of The Day - 19/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
MHA to Send 50 More Companies of Central Armed Forces to Manipur
Amid a flare-up in ethnic violence in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday decided to provide an additional 50 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to the state government to deal with the prevailing law and order situation, officials said.
Teen drug addicts increasing despite crusade against menace
Despite the ongoing crusade against the drug menace in Assam, addiction among the teenagers is on the rise in the state. According to a survey conducted in 2011, the state had an estimated 3.50 lakh teenage drug addicts. And the number has increased to around five lakh now.
PMAY-Gramin Houses to be Completed by December 2024
All ongoing construction of rural houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin in the state is to be completed by December 2024.
Government to take tough stand on Kamrup (M) school teachers
The Department of School Education has taken a tough stance on the teachers of schools in the Kamrup (M) district for not registering their attendance on the Shiksha Setu Portal and for the delay in the APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) processing work for students.
Singer Zubeen Garg to be conferred with Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Award
Renowned singer Zubeen Garg’s birthday turned even more special today, thanks to the Beltola Bohagi Utsav Celebration Committee. Acknowledging his outstanding and long-standing contributions to Assam’s social and cultural spheres, the committee extended their birthday wishes to the artiste and announced that he would be conferred the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Award for the year 2025.
Residents worried over health hazards from Bharalu River
Years of neglect, sporadic clean-up efforts, and unchecked dumping of non-biodegradable waste have turned the once-thriving Bharalu River into a virtual drainage system, aggravating Guwahati’s ongoing public health crisis.
‘Old Dibrugarh railway station should be converted into museum’
A section of people, including Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, stated that the old Dibrugarh railway station should be completely shut down and converted into a railway museum.
Search operation going on to cage stray Royal Bengal tiger
The marginal village farmer Omar Ali (35), injured in the attack of a stray Royal Bengal Tiger on Sunday, has succumbed to his injuries at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Sunday evening. A full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger straying out of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) had caused serious injuries to rural farmer Omar Ali of village Badali Borali gaon under Shyampur Police Station in Darrang district in broad daylight on Sunday while he was reaping the harvest in a paddy field.
Meghalaya CM announces Rs 4,000-crore investment in tourism infrastructure
Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced an ambitious plan by the Meghalaya Government to invest close to Rs. 4000 crore in developing tourism infrastructure across the state in the coming year. Among the key projects is the much-anticipated Shillong Ropeway, with the foundation stone set to be laid next week.
NEHU VC In-Charge Prioritizes Health of Protesting Students
Prof. Nirmalendu Saha, Vice-Chancellor In charge of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), on Monday stated that upon taking charge, his immediate priority has been the well-being of the students who are on hunger strike, who, according to him, are the heart and soul of the university.