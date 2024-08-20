Top 10 News Of The Day - 20/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Government to Enhance Youths’ Skills to Increase Employability
The Assam government is focusing on enhancing skill capital by leaps and bounds in the coming days. For this, the government is taking up several initiatives, including promoting skills through corporate partnerships.
Old Age Home Inmates get Aadhaar and Ration Cards
The Assam government has decided to provide inmates of all old age homes with Aadhaar cards, Ration cards, Ayushman cards, and Orunodoi cards. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited the Sonapur Government Old Age Home, run by Monalisa Society under the state government’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and presented Aadhaar, Ration, Ayushman, and Orunodoi cards to the residents.
Mid-day meal data needs to be submitted daily to avail funds
All District Commissioners and District Nodal Officers of the state have been instructed by the State Nodal Officer, PM POSHAN, to ensure that all schools under their jurisdiction compulsorily submit data on mid-day meals under PM POSHAN through SMS, Web Mode, or Mobile App on the Automated Reporting & Monitoring System (ARMS) on a daily basis.
Bomb hoax creates panic
A bomb hoax sparked chaos at the City Centre Mall in GS Road on Monday, creating panic among the shoppers and cinema-goers. The eight-storey building was immediately evacuated and shut down, with the PVR cinema hall also closing its doors.
ARPA and State Government meeting held
A meeting was held between the Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) and the principal secretary, Labour and Welfare Department, B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, at Janata Bhawan on Monday to discuss the issues regarding the betterment of the rail services in the state.
EEFI Opposes Installation of Pre-Paid Smart Meters
The eastern regional meeting of the Electricity Employees Federation of India (EEFI) was held on Sunday in Guwahati. The meeting was organized by the Assam State Electricity Supply Workers’ Union (ASESWU). The meeting was organized to discuss the government’s plan for the installation of pre-paid smart meters.
Another setback for BPF as 3 major BSU leaders join UPPL
In yet another setback for the BPF, as many as major portfolio holders of the Bodoland Students’ Union (BSU), student wing of the BPF have deserted the union and joined the UPPL on Sunday evening.
Respect for women is non-negotiable: DGP
“Respect for women is non-negotiable; without it, society is on the brink of collapse.” This was stated by Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, citing the recent RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident. Singh was delivering the Deeksharambh oration as the chief guest at Tezpur University’s (TU) Deeksharambh Ceremony for its newly-admitted students on Monday.
Three Congress MLAs Join NPP
Three Congress MLAs, Celestine Lyngdoh from Umsning, Charles Marngar of Mawhati and Gabriel Wahlang of Nongstoin constituencies joined the National People’s Party (NPP) on Monday evening. The three MLAs were welcomed into the party fold, by National president of the NPP and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at the newly-constructed party office.
CM Saha meets family of teacher lynched in Tripura
Amid the statewide protests over the ‘lynching’ of a government school teacher in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday visited the residence of the slain teacher Abhijit Dey and assured the family members that the Government would do everything to ensure justice.