Top 10 News Of The Day - 20/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Around 32 lakh new beneficiaries are slated to be included in the new Orunodoi and ration cards scheme. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.
Restive situation in tea garden forces out Miya labourers
The presence of Miya labourers as workers in tea gardens in Moran led to an untoward situation in Hingrijan tea estate today. The labourers were earlier transported by the garden authorities from Lower Assam.
Two national highway stretches in Middle and Lower Assam identified for ELFs
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has identified two stretches of national highway measuring 10 km for emergency landing facilities of aircraft, as per the direction of the Indian government. One stretch is near Nagaon in Middle Assam, and the other is in Lower Assam, near Nalbari.
The Orunodoi 3.0 was officially launched on Thursday across the State. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the programme at the Lok Sabha in Dispur, under the National Food Security Act.
Thief Arrested by Central Guwahati Police District
A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Noonmati Police Station apprehended one Jabad Ali (26) of Mairabari after he was intercepted with a reported stolen scooty (AS01FU0982). Due diligence is on to hand over the scooty to its legal owner. Legal action has been initiated.
Digital protest by teachers
The primary school teachers have organized a digital protest on Thursday regarding the unavailability of practice and evaluation books for the students. It has been approximately six months since the academic session has started. The students up to class VIII have not received their practice and evaluation books.
The Bodo National Students Union (BONSU) expresses its strong support for the recent actions taken by the Government of Assam to address illegal encroachment in the tribal belt and block areas of Sonapur and at the same time they also urged the government of Assam to start the eviction drive in BTC area as well.
Closure of 1710 vernacular medium government primary schools opposed
The Lakhimpur District Committee of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the District Commissioner of the district on Wednesday protesting against the closure of 1710 vernacular medium government primary schools in the state on the grounds of lack of adequate amount of students.
Arunachal CM Welcomes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal and termed it a ‘decisive step’ for the country’s future.
Seven IEDs with 28.5 kg explosives neutralized in Manipur
The Army, along with Manipur Police, averted a major disaster in Manipur on Thursday by recovering seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The total weight of the explosives in these IEDs was 28.5 kg.