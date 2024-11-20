Top 10 News Of The Day - 20/11/2024

BREAKING NEWS

Assam Cabinet Approves Key Decision to Rename Karimganj as Sribhumi

The Assam Cabinet took a lot of decisions on panchayat polls, renaming a district, holding the investment and infrastructure summit, etc., today. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Cabinet decided to rename the Karimganj district as Sribhumi district as the name ‘Karimganj’ doesn’t have any historical explanation, nor does it have any meaning in the dictionary. The government has already changed the names of many villages and places following certain norms. Karimganj falls in that list. This decision will reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people of the district.”