Top 10 News Of The Day - 20/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Assam Cabinet Approves Key Decision to Rename Karimganj as Sribhumi
The Assam Cabinet took a lot of decisions on panchayat polls, renaming a district, holding the investment and infrastructure summit, etc., today. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Cabinet decided to rename the Karimganj district as Sribhumi district as the name ‘Karimganj’ doesn’t have any historical explanation, nor does it have any meaning in the dictionary. The government has already changed the names of many villages and places following certain norms. Karimganj falls in that list. This decision will reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people of the district.”
G20 Brazil declaration prioritizes fight against hunger and poverty
The summit of Group of 20 leading economies in Brazil issued the ‘G20 RiodeJaneiro Leaders’ Declaration’, addressing major global challenges and crises. It prioritised actions towards achieving concrete results in the fight against hunger and poverty, emphasising the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.
DoNER Approves Rs 25-Crore Project for BTC; 4 in pipeline
The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has recommended in principle one project for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Assam, worth Rs 25 crore, and the decision on four other projects will be taken in the next meeting. The four proposed projects are worth Rs 160.89 crore.
CM dedicates advanced MRI services at CN Centre at GMCH
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today dedicated the MRI Machine at Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre (CN Centre) at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here this evening.
Centre Issues SOPs for Medical Care of Transgender Persons
The petitioner-in-person, Swati Bidhan Baruah, has submitted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has recently issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for medical treatment of the transgender persons with a direction to the state governments to follow the said SOP.
Waterlogging in Chandmari sparks outrage among commuters
Waterlogging in the Chandmari area has severely disrupted daily commutes, leaving residents and pedestrians grappling with flooded streets. The issue followed a flushing operation by the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) after a three-day water supply shutdown, inundating local roads and residential areas with ankle-deep water.
Assam courts not using Assamese language despite SC ruling: AALA
Despite Assamese being recognized as the language of the court, no court in Assam follows this practice, even as the Supreme Court mandated the use of 2 official languages in the court in recording evidence and judgment in court proceedings. While Assamese and English are the languages of the court in the Brahmaputra Valley, Bengali and English are the 2 languages in the Barak Valley.
Darrang District Selected for Best Fishery Sector Award in North East
Darrang district has been selected for the Best District award in the fishery sector under the Himalayan and North East state category by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, government of India.
Meghalaya Chief Secretary Appeals for Suspension of Hunger Strike by NEHU Students
Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, on Tuesday met with students of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to address the indefinite hunger strike led by the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) and Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit.
PM Modi Felicitates Arunachal Student on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas
In a historic moment for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Bana in Bichum district of Arunachal Pradesh, Jermi Nablam, a student of class IX of the school, represented the state on a prestigious national platform during the "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Samaroh" in Jamui, Bihar, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.