Top 10 News Of The Day - 21/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
82 Villages Still Facing Flood Fury
Assam is yet to get a complete respite from the flood fury that started in the state since the Remal effect in the last week of May this year. Floods have claimed 107 lives, including one from the Sivasagar district on August 19, in the state, so far.
Urban floods teach city planners a lesson, flyover work begins near downtown in Guwahati
Finally, the Assam government has decided to construct a flyover near the downtown hospital and Rukminigaon (Pibco) Point on the Guwahati-Shillong (GS) Road. The PWD (road) has already started test piling for the proposed flyover.
IMD predicts more rainfall till August 24
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, predicted enhanced rainfall over Assam until August 24. The IMD said this in its special weather bulletin issued on Tuesday.
Flood fury in city: Authorities rush to fix potholed roads
Guwahati is reeling under artificial floods, worsened by massive potholes on city roads, which have emerged due to heavy rains and negligence by authorities. The potholes have significantly contributed to the artificial flooding, causing severe disruption to daily life. However, authorities have finally taken notice and begun filling the potholes with crushed stone, despite ongoing rain and waterlogging.
GMC halts electric vehicle deployment for garbage collection
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has put on hold the deployment of 60 electric vehicles intended for door-to-door garbage collection due to discrepancies in the vehicles’ specifications.
Guwahati floods: Residents decry inadequate drainage, GMC’s shoddy cleaning project
A day-long spell of rain on Monday inundated vast areas of Guwahati, leaving residents stranded in knee-deep floodwater and traffic jams. Despite the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) claims of cleaning drains to control artificial floods, netizens and residents have expressed outrage.
OIL Signs MoU with AMCH
In a significant development aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure of Assam, Oil India Limited (OIL) under CSR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh on Monday.
Rice weevil menace troubling Dibrugarh residents
The residents staying near the vicinity of Food Corporation of India(FCI) godown in Chaulkhowa, Dibrugarh are having a harrowing time due to the spreading of rice weevil in the entire locality.
APSDMA explores high-risk glacial lakes
The Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has sent expedition teams for the first time to six high-risk glacial lakes in Tawang and Dibang Valley districts to carry out basic studies in context of the possible Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), and accessibility to these lakes to initiate mitigation measures.
Manipur Congress slams BJP for failure to restore peace
Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Monday spoke about the current situation in Manipur and alleged negligence and ignorance on the part of the BJP-led State Government and the Centre, claiming that the ruling party has not provided any clear roadmap to restore peace in the State despite repeated appeals from the INDIA bloc.