Top 10 News Of The Day - 21/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
HC stays Sonapur eviction drive till September 30
The Gauhati High Court stayed the Kochutoli eviction drive in the Sonapur area till September 30, 2024. On the other hand, the Goalpara district administration is ready to start a massive drive to evict encroachers from Bandarmatha Reserve Forest (RF) in the district.
Aren’t activities over the oil pipeline posing any threat?
Underground pipelines carrying crude oil are always highly inflammable. Such a pipeline of Oil India Ltd. (OIL) has been carrying crude oil from Duliajan to Barauni in Bihar via Guwahati since 1962.
School timings rescheduled for heatwave in state
The school timings of all private, state government, and central government schools in Guwahati and Dibrugarh are being changed due to the ongoing heatwave.
Opposition forum protests against prepaid smart meters
The United Opposition Forum staged a demonstration in front of the Bijuli Bhawan, Guwahati, on Friday demanding the complete withdrawal of prepaid smart meters in the state.
Does Dispur have any concrete plan to make Guwahati free from beggars?
An eyesore for tourists, even for pilgrims, is right in front of Sri Sri Shukreshwar Devalaya (Temple) on the riverside of the mighty Brahmaputra in Guwahati. The rear site of the temple is blessed with an amply airy atmosphere by virtue of the ever-flowing Brahmaputra.
ICC urges designation of Gauhati High Court as commercial court
The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), through its Chairman for Assam and Meghalaya, Sarat Kumar Jain, has formally requested the Ministry of Law and Justice to designate the Gauhati High Court as a commercial court under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.
PM Modi virtually inaugurates Mangaldai Food Processing industry
Kuiyapani, a village near Mangaldai on Thursday has made its entry in the industrial sector of India as PM Modi virtually opened a Food Processing Industry under the name and style of ‘Trinity Fructa Private Limited, Unit III’ set up by the SRD Group of Companies at an committed investment of Rs 110 crores.
‘Not only Muslims, evict all illegal settlers in tribal belts and blocks’
Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Friday urged the Government of Assam to evict all illegal settlers in tribal belts and blocks across Assam as per the orders of the Gauhati High Court.
Arunachal Governor lays stress on real-time intelligence sharing among forces
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Friday emphasized on the need for real-time intelligence sharing among forces and the formation of quick-reaction teams.
Trinamool councillor arrested on charges of abducting Tripura-based businessman
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police have arrested a Trinamool Congress councillor on charges of abducting a Tripura-based businessman.