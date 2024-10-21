Top 10 News Of The Day - 21/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
CM Launches Mission Basundhara 3.0
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Mission Basundhara 3.0 on Sunday, with several reforms aimed at providing land rights to indigenous people, public institutions, tea plantations, and others. The official function to inaugurate the final phase of Mission Basundhara was held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
105 km of 4,077 km National Highways in state have streetlights
In addition to the bad condition of several stretches of National Highways in the state, the lighting facility on NHs is also very poor. Only a length of 105 km of National Highways in Assam has provision of street lights.
I know not if it’s historic, CM Himanta on Supreme Court verdict on cutoff date
For the first time, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted today to the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, recognising March 25, 1971, as the cutoff date for detection and deportation of foreigners from the state.
Vegetable prices in Guwahati make consumers feel the pinch
The consumers, especially of Guwahati, badly feel the pinch because of the skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities, including vegetables.
BJP-led alliance to win all 5 seats in bye-polls: Hazarika
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday claimed that the BJP-led alliance will win all five seats going to bye-polls next month. He told reporters here, "We already have MLAs in four out of five seats where the bye-polls are due in November.
Landowners around Deepor Beel bearing the brunt of pollution
The Deepor Beel Suraksha Mancha (DBSM) and people owning arable lands around the Ramsar Site condemned the GMC (Guwahati Municipal Corporation) for its failure to find a solution to the problem of dumping waste there.
Police Constable Shooting Himself With Service Revolver
In a shocking incident, a police constable reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver while on duty. The purported suicide took place yesterday evening when the personnel was posted at the Silchar circuit house.
Bangladeshi Infiltrator Attempting To Enter Assam Nabbed In Karimganj, Sent Back
Amidst the unrest prevailing in neighbouring Bangladesh, an infiltrator of Bangladeshi origin attempting to sneak into Assam was caught by the security forces near the international border in Karimganj on October 20.
Two abandoned farm houses set afire by suspected militants in Manipur
Two abandoned farm houses have been set on fire by suspected militants in Manipur's Jiribam district, police said on Sunday.
Return of looted arms, dialogue among communities will help restoration of peace: Manipur DGP
Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh on Saturday said that arms and ammunition kept by a section of people must be returned to the authorities and dialogue between the warring communities would facilitate restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.