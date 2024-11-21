Top 10 News Of The Day - 21/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Why Can’t Department of Animal Husbandry Rise to the Occasion?
Provincialized Schools will Now be able to Acquire Land Rights
Provincialized schools without land patta will be able to get land rights under the ongoing Mission Basundhara 3.0. The state government has, therefore, appealed to such schools to apply for land patta under the scheme. The last date for filing applications under Mission Basundhara 3.0 is December 31, 2024.
ASSEB to Introduce Paid Certificate Courses at HS Level
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has decided to introduce paid certificate courses at the higher secondary level in the next academic year. The two paid certificate courses will be introduced for the elective subjects of Financial Literacy and Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.
Criticize me, not Tagore; CM on Renaming Karimganj
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the opposition on Wednesday that they should criticize him and not the legendary poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore over changing of name of the Karimganj district to Sribhumi.
CM Reviews Progress of Swahid Smarak Kshetra
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited and reviewed the progress of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra works at Pachim Boragaon area in Guwahati.
The Swahid Smarak Kshetra stands as a tribute to the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement.
They only see ‘Muslim’ in Karim: AIUDF MLA
AIUDF MLA and Party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the state cabinet decision of renaming Karimganj as Sribhumi District, saying that they only see 'Muslim' in Karim.
US Embassy team visits BTC to explore economic development
A high-level delegation from the US Embassy in New Delhi, led by Graham Mayer, Minister-Counsellor for political affairs, called on BTC Chief Pramod Boro in Kokrajhar on Tuesday during their two-day visit to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The delegation also included A. Sukesh, senior political advisor; Dan Robbins, political officer; and Tinku Roy, political consultant.
Royal Bengal tiger creates panic among locals at Kaliabor
For over the past six years, a massive man-eater Royal Bengal tiger has been wreaking havoc in a vast area of Kaliabor. Over the past three days, the tiger has been spotted at Borbhakati, Debsatra, Katiyari, Dhekial, and Miribheti areas near Jakhalabandha under the Kaliabor sub-district, killing several livestock.
NEHUSU Temporarily Suspends Hunger Strike After 16 Days, Agitation to Continue
The North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) has temporarily suspended its indefinite hunger strike after 16 days, citing health concerns and requests from teachers, community leaders, and medical professionals. Despite this suspension, the agitation will persist until their primary demand-the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla-is met.
Wangsu Advocates for Technology and Research to Boost Animal Husbandry
Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu has hailed the contributions of ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) while taking part in the National Goat Conclave (Bakri Maha Kumbh Mela) held at Makhdoom, Mathura, in Uttar Pradesh.