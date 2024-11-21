Top 10 News Of The Day - 21/11/2024

CM Reviews Progress of Swahid Smarak Kshetra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited and reviewed the progress of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra works at Pachim Boragaon area in Guwahati.

The Swahid Smarak Kshetra stands as a tribute to the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement.