Top 10 News Of The Day - 22/07/2024

1. New Development Bank approves USD 333 million
The New Development Bank, formerly known as the BRICS Development Bank, has approved USD 333.80 million for a new bridge project over the Brahmaputra River in Assam. This is the second bridge project over the Brahmaputra funded by the bank, the first being the under-construction Guwahati-North Guwahati six-lane bridge.
2. India’s heritage is not just a history, a science also: Modi
Inaugurating the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his belief that Assam’s ‘Maidam’ with its unique cultural significance will become more popular and gain more traction after bagging a place on the heritage list. The Maidam’s first entry in the UNESCO World Heritage List from the Northeast is special due to its uniqueness.
1. SEBA to hold exams for Grades III and IV posts in September, October
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will hold the examinations for the recruitment of Grades III and IV posts in the state government in September and October this year.
The authorities-the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Grade III and the SLRC for Grade IV-have received as many as 32,36,416 applications against around 14,000 vacancies.
2. CM meets Governor, discusses projects and welfare schemes
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today called on Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues pertaining to the development of the state.
3. Infrastructure of Assam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission
A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete reposed faith in the Assam Government in taking measures for providing the required infrastructure for smooth operations of the Assam State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and the construction of a new building of the Commission with more facilities.
1. Inter-Ministerial Central Team Visits Flood-Affected Areas
From July 18 to 20, an eight-member high-level Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) representing several Ministries of the Government of India visited various districts in Assam to examine flood damage.
2. Unregulated Pathological Labs And Blood Collection Centre Cause Of Concern
Unauthorised and unregulated pathological labs and petty blood sample collection centres have been on the rise unabated here in the small oil town of Digboi in Tinsukia district.
3. ATTSA and AASAA Committee Submit Two Memoranda
The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow Branch, and All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Sivasagar District Committee, alleged that under Demow development block in Kharahat Gaon Panchayat, anomaly took place in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana house.
1. Steps Being Taken And Arrangements Made For Safe Return Of Manipuris, Says CM Biren Singh
Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh has communicated with Union minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar on arrangement for safe returning of Manipuris from turmoil ridden Bangladesh.
2. West Tripura Dm Assures Support For Students Returning From Bangladesh Amid Protests
Dr Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate of West Tripura on Saturday spoke about the students coming to India amid protests in Bangladesh against job reservation and emphasized that authorities are committed to providing the necessary support to them.