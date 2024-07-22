Top 10 News Of The Day - 22/07/2024

CITY NEWS

1. SEBA to hold exams for Grades III and IV posts in September, October

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will hold the examinations for the recruitment of Grades III and IV posts in the state government in September and October this year.

The authorities-the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Grade III and the SLRC for Grade IV-have received as many as 32,36,416 applications against around 14,000 vacancies.