Top 10 News Of The Day - 22/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Cabinet approves bill to protect Barpeta, Batadrava and Majuli
The Cabinet approved a slew of important bills, including bills concerning the protection of the lands in Barpeta, Batadrava, and Majuli; the creation of micro tribal belts and blocks; the registration of Muslim marriages, etc.
Union Minister reviews ring road project
he Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, was in Guwahati on Wednesday on his maiden visit to the state. During his visit, the Union Minister inspected the salient features of the proposed Guwahati Ring Road Project, which was recently approved by the Union Cabinet.
Raise voice whenever girls become victims: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that various organizations of the state that raised their voices at the harassment of a girl at Sivasagar should raise their voices as and when there are such harassments to girls elsewhere in the state, especially in central and lower Assam.
Assam, Meghalaya to form joint expert panel to examine flash floods in Guwahati: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad K. Sangma, told him to form a joint committee with experts from Assam and Meghalaya to examine artificial floods in Guwahati due to water that comes from Meghalaya without any impediment.
CU Gender Champions Stage Candlelight Protest
Cotton University Gender Champions, who are votaries of gender equity and represent the UG and PG classes of Cotton University, along with the Centre for Women's Studies and Cotton University Students' Union, staged an on-campus candlelight protest on August 20 against the brutal rape and murder of a lady doctor in a hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024.
Registration a must for owners of hotels, lodges, hostels
The Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, issued an order on Wednesday for compliance by owners of facilities falling within the purview of The Sarais Act, 1867, like hotels, lodges, home-stays, hostels, etc.
Massive erosion poses threat to 16 families of Halmara village
Greater Halmara areas in the Golaghat district are under serious threat due to extensive erosion caused by Dhansiri river. Massive erosion by Dhansiri river has badly affected many villages in Golaghat district for the last few years. Halmara area under Khumtai LAC is the most affected. At present 16 families are in a danger line due to massive erosion of Dhansiri river at Halmara Dhansiri gaon.
BU seeks justice for rape and murder of Kolkata doctor
The students, faculties and staff of the Bodoland University (BU) on Tuesday evening stood united and joined the solemn candlelight march expressing their deep solidarity with the victims of the recent tragic rape and murder case in Kolkata. This event, marked by its intensity and the collective outpouring of emotion, underscored the university’s commitment to standing against gender-based violence and demanding justice for the victims.
Flood situation worsens, death toll rises to 10 in state
The flood situation in Tripura further worsened on Wednesday with the death toll rising to 10 and over 34,100 people taking shelter in 331 relief camps in all the eight districts, officials said, adding that incessant heavy rains since Monday have created havoc in the state.
Mizoram receives Rs 8 crore central aid for relief to refugees
The Central government so far provided Rs 8 crore to the Mizoram government to provide relief to over 43,000 people from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur, who have taken refuge in the state, Home Minister K. Sapdanga said here on Tuesday.