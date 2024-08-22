Top 10 News Of The Day - 22/08/2024

BU seeks justice for rape and murder of Kolkata doctor

The students, faculties and staff of the Bodoland University (BU) on Tuesday evening stood united and joined the solemn candlelight march expressing their deep solidarity with the victims of the recent tragic rape and murder case in Kolkata. This event, marked by its intensity and the collective outpouring of emotion, underscored the university’s commitment to standing against gender-based violence and demanding justice for the victims.