Top 10 News Of The Day - 22/11/2024

Real estate booming in state, and so are revenues and jobs
The fast-growing real estate sector in Assam has been earning revenues for the government, besides generating job avenues on a large scale in the state. The RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority), Assam, entrusted the AERIDA to conduct a survey on the economic impact of the real estate sector in Assam.
State Government to Construct 16 More Bridges with World Bank Funds
The Assam government has decided to construct 16 more bridges in six districts with an estimated cost of Rs 57.25 crore under the World Bank-funded Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program. The districts where the new bridges are planned are Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Kamrup (Metro), Goalpara, and Barpeta. The World Bank had earlier decided to provide $452 million to Assam for the construction of 1,184 bridges in rural areas of the state.
CM asks DCs to Speed up Scheme Benefit Disbursal
Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a video conference with all the District Commissioners from his office at Lok Sewa Bhawan and took stock of the progress made in the districts across the state for expeditious disbursal of financial assistance to the beneficiaries under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.
CM Unveils Command and Control Centre at Assam Legislative Assembly Complex
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today unveiled several newly developed facilities within the Assam Legislative Assembly complex, including a command and control centre, cafeteria, digital corridor, smart pole, and a sandstone monolith pillar representing ancient Assam.
Decision taken to form district-level committees for classes XI and XII
At its recent meeting, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) decided to constitute district-level committees to conduct internal examinations of Class XI and Class XII and other issues.
NRF’s OSOP Initiative Empowers Local Artisans
The ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) outlets have become a thriving initiative across various stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), transforming railway stations into vibrant hubs for promoting and selling local and indigenous products.
‘Charaideo Maidam’s world heritage site status draws global travellers to Assam’
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited the Charaideo Maidam after it was recognized as the World Heritage Site by UNESCO, the first such honour for any cultural site of the Northeast.
Darrang honoured with the Best District Award in Fishery sector
Synchronizing with the worldwide celebration of ‘World Fisheries Day,’ Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Rajiv Ranjan Singh today has given away the ‘Best District’ award in the fishery sector to Darrang district in an August function organized at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, Chanakyapuri, in Delhi on November 21.
Meghalaya CM Advocates Cultural Pride and Heritage Preservation
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has urged the Department of Education to mandate educational institutions to visit museums to learn about the state’s rich heritage and diversity.
Advanced Medical Facilities Now Available in Five Tribal Districts of Manipur: CM
Amid the Kuki-Zo bodies’ claims of deprivation and lack of development in tribal areas, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that for the first time, five hill districts would have access to advanced medical facilities.