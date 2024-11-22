Top 10 News Of The Day - 22/11/2024

State Government to Construct 16 More Bridges with World Bank Funds

The Assam government has decided to construct 16 more bridges in six districts with an estimated cost of Rs 57.25 crore under the World Bank-funded Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program. The districts where the new bridges are planned are Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Kamrup (Metro), Goalpara, and Barpeta. The World Bank had earlier decided to provide $452 million to Assam for the construction of 1,184 bridges in rural areas of the state.