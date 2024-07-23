Top 10 News Of The Day - 23/07/2024

CITY NEWS

1. Over 1,25,000 households in Guwahati to get water supply by the end of 2024

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal reviewed the work done by the Guwahati Jal Board on Monday and announced that the state government will provide water to over 125,000 households in Guwahati by the end of this year. In a phased rollout, 15,000, 27,000, and 35,000 new households will receive water in September, October, and November, respectively, through JICA-assisted projects.