Top 10 News Of The Day - 23/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
1. 32 accused individuals convicted in APSC scam in ADO recruitment
The trial in the case related to a scam in the appointment of Agriculture Development Officers (ADOs) in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) was concluded in the Court of the Special Judge here on Monday, with the conviction of 32 accused. However, the quantum of the sentences was not declared today, and the sentencing is expected to take place shortly.
2. CM meets PM Narendra Modi; informs about floods, development work
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today and apprised him of the flood situation and the status of the development work going on in the state. He also met Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
1. Over 1,25,000 households in Guwahati to get water supply by the end of 2024
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal reviewed the work done by the Guwahati Jal Board on Monday and announced that the state government will provide water to over 125,000 households in Guwahati by the end of this year. In a phased rollout, 15,000, 27,000, and 35,000 new households will receive water in September, October, and November, respectively, through JICA-assisted projects.
2. Primary TET-qualified teachers demand regularization through separate process
The All Assam Primary TET Qualified Teachers Association has demanded that the regularisation of the contractual teachers be done through separate processes. President of the organisation, Trailukya Deka said that the SSA contractual teachers demand the regularisation of their posts with pay protection adding that it is their legal right. But the government is ignoring their demand, he alleged mentioning that the government has asked them to choose between the options of contractual and regular services.
3. Election petition filed before Gauhati High Court against BJP MP
An election petition was filed before Gauhati High Court by the Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury from Karimganj Parliamentary Constituency in Assam in the 2024 General Elections which was heard on Monday by Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi.
1. Protest Against Availability Of Intoxicating Substances Outside AMCH
Hundreds of protestors from the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha on Monday took out a protest rally against the prevalence of intoxicating substance outside the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) campus. The protesters holding placards and banners raised slogans to stop intoxicating substances found outside the AMCH campus and Jalan Nagar area.
2. Hmars accuse Cachar police of custodial killings
The parents of three "insurgents" from the Hmar tribes killed in an encounter in Assam's Cachar district have filed a police complaint alleging they were innocent and were killed in police custody. The parents said the three were innocent with no criminal history.
1. Aizawl To Become 4th State Capital In Ne To Have Rail Link By 2025
Aizawl, Mizoram's capital, will connect by rail by July 2025 via the Rs 8,213.72 crore Bairabi-Sairang project, involving tunnels, bridges, and four new stations. Started in 2008-2009, it tackles difficult terrain and monsoons. NFR's efforts aim to reduce costs, boost tourism, and support local industries.
2. 11 accused arrested in connection to the tragic death of Olip Litin Mukherjee
Pasighat Police on Monday arrested 11 people on charges of beating a youth to death in Serene Life Rehab Centre in Pasighat. Informed Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal Superintendent of Police, East Sian. Addressing media persons SP informed that “ an FIR was lodged at Pasighat Police Station by Mrs Mohimang Litin, alleging that her son, Olip Litin Mukherjee (21 years ) who was admitted to Serene Life Rehab in Gumin Nagar and was brought dead to the hospital. She claimed that the staff at the rehab center assaulted and beat her son to death”.
3. Drugs valued at Rs 6.39 crore seized in Mizoram; 2 held
The Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police in two separate joint operations have seized drugs valued at Rs 6.39 crore and arrested two drug peddlers including a Myanmarese national in this connection, an official said on Sunday.