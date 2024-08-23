Top 10 News Of The Day - 23/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Bill introduced to repeal British-era Muslim Marriage Act
The Assam government introduced the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, to repeal the British-era Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Act, 1935, and the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024, in the state assembly, the autumn session of which began today.
Dispur Decides to Give Land Rights to Labourers in Tea Garden Lines
The Assam government has taken an in principle decision to provide land rights in tea garden lines to their existing land holders. Informing the state assembly of this during the Question Hour, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that giving land rights to the tea garden workers in their existing lines (quarters) will help the government make colonies with the required facilities.
House witnesses mess of issues, two walkouts
The Assam Assembly witnessed a messy situation involving a litany of issues like the land protection bill, restrictions over selling of lands between two communities, smart meters, the recent incident of assault on an Assamese girl in Sivasagar, etc., leading to two walkouts by the Congress and the AIUDF members.
MoU Sign to Build Surveillance Centre for Forest Staffers of Kaziranga National Park
Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Thursday attended the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) and Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for the construction of surveillance centre and dwelling units for wildlife protection at the conference hall of Old CM Block, Janata Bhawan.
Organizations Staging Dharna During Assembly Session
Various organizations have been staging dharna and demonstrations at Chachal to put forward their demands on the first day of the Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly that began today.
Commuters demand stricter regulations for e-rickshaws
With the increasing number of e-rickshaws on the roads, the Transport Department’s role towards its regulation and monitoring is of utmost importance. The growing presence of e-rickshaws on highways has raised concerns among commuters, who claim that these vehicles are operating recklessly, putting lives at risk.
AATSU Opposes Supreme Court's 'Quota Within Quota' Ruling
The All-Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) on Wednesday vehemently opposed the Supreme Court’s ruling on ‘quota within quota’ and extended support to the Bharat bandh called by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samity on August 21.
Addl. Director General of NCC Major General Gagandeep visits 8 Assam Bn NCC
Major General Gagan Deep, Addl. Director General of NCC, North East Region (NER) Directorate, Shillong visited the 8th Assam Bn NCC, Nagaon on Wednesday to unveil the best NCC unit NER Trophy at ADP College, Nagaon which was also awarded the best NCC College in NER 2023-24.
Tripura flood death toll rises to 12; more NDRF teams deployed
The flood situation in Tripura, which has been lashed by heavy rains for the last four days, remained grim on Thursday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) retained its ‘Red alert’ for all eight districts, officials said. They added that more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed as the rains and floods continue to play havoc.
No One Raised Voice Against My Leadership: Pala
Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala said that no one raised their voice against his leadership when he was in the party but aired their opinion when he left it. “They should have blamed (my leadership) when they were in the party. I am just a nominated president,” Pala told reporters in the Congress Bhawan on Thursday.