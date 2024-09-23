Top 10 News Of The Day - 23/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
4-lane National Highways a Rarity in Northeast
Not to speak of 4-lane highways, etc., there is still a total of 406 km of highways in Assam, which is less than 2-lane in width. It is not only in Assam but in other states of the Northeast as well that such great lengths of highways exist that are less than 2-lane in width.
Modi reiterates efforts to protect rhinos, urges people to visit KNP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the government was committed to protecting rhinos and urged people to visit Assam’s Kaziranga National Park.
Police, NIA arrest 15 persons for planting IEDs on I-Day
In a major breakthrough in the matter related to the investigation of incidents of planting of suspected IED-like materials in various parts of the state during celebration of this year’s Independence Day, Assam Police, with the technical support of the NIA, conducted coordinated raids in different parts of the state and apprehended 15 persons (including three women) on Saturday night.
Over 200 trees felled for government projects
More than 200 trees were felled near the 10 APBn headquarters, Narakashur Hill, for projects like Jal Jeevan Mission for water supply and pipe laying.
DGP lauds state's zero rhino poaching achievement
On World Rhino Day, DGP G.P. Singh took to social media to praise the state's remarkable achievement of zero rhino poaching in 2022. In his social media handle, Singh said, "One of the biggest takeaways for me personally when I leave Assam would be the vigorous fight launched against rhino poaching by Assam Police & Assam Forest Department.
Guwahati grapples with sanitation crisis; residents demand action
Guwahati is facing a severe sanitation crisis. Overflowing sewers, unattended garbage dumps, and foul smells have become a constant nuisance for residents across the city. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), tasked with overseeing the city's environmental health, seems relatively unperturbed by these olfactory challenges.
State government is making efforts to showcase Assam’s glorious history on global stage: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Convention Centre at the Martyr’s Memorial Park in Dhekiajuli on Saturday. Alongside this, he unveiled the statues of the martyrs of Dhekiajuli who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Quit India Movement of 1942, etching their legacy into the annals of India’s struggle for independence.
Arson in Boko Coaching Academy premises; students seek justice
Students of the Boko Coaching Academy protest for justice of their academy arson incident at the academy premises on Sunday. For some unknown reasons, the academy was burnt on 12 September. However, the owner of the academy alleged that the incident was done by the miscreants of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) chief, Tankeswar Rabha.
Army, Manipur Police conduct search operations, recover arms, and explosives
In a series of search operations and area dominations, the Army, in coordination with the Manipur Police, recovered a significant number of arms, ammunition, and explosives from several districts, including Churachandpur.
Meghalaya Pavilion Shines at World Food India
World Food India 2024, the mega food event, concluded on Sunday, after four days of exploring potentialities, fostering innovation, and building collaboration in the food sector, at the Pragati Maidan New Delhi.