Top 10 News Of The Day - 23/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Expedite NH Projects in Assam: Gadkari to NHIDCL
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reviewed the progress of as many as 57 ongoing highway projects, including the Jorhat-Dibrugarh stretch in Assam. At the review meeting in New Delhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, NHIDCL (National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.), and contractors were present.
Centre to step up 98 NH projects in 4 Northeast states to boost connectivity
To boost surface connectivity and economic growth, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has stressed the need to speed up the 98 National Highway projects in four northeastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura, officials said on Tuesday.
Conservation of Water Resources is Collective Responsibility: President
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday stressed the need for collective responsibility in water conservation and urged the citizens of the country to actively participate in building a water-secure India.
NIA frames charges againt Akhil Gogoi, three others
Despite the absence of any evidence connecting him to under Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC or Section 39 of the UAPA (support to a terrorist organisation), MLA Akhil Gogoi is scheduled to face trial for charges under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Journalist Found Dead in Apartment, Suicide Suspected
Arnab Ray, a private media organization journalist working from Guwahati, is reported to have been found dead in his rented apartment on October 21, in a suspected case of suicide.
Dilapidated condition of Hatigaon Chariali-Sijubari Chariali road
Because of the terrible state of the road that connects Hatigaon Chariali and Sijubari Chariali, the locals are at their wit’s end. Despite repeated assurances from authorities, the road remains plagued by flooding, potholes, and chaos.
AACSU Members Stage Protest in Golaghat
The members of All Assam Chutia Students’ Union (AACSU) of Golaghat district committee carried out massive protest at Golaghat town on Tuesday demanding autonomous council and ST status to the Chutia community.
Presence of ‘Asiatic golden cat’ reconfirmed in Manas National Park
A team made up of officials from the Assam Forest Department, conservationists from region’s leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, as well as several other conservationists from different parts of India, has reconfirmed the existence of the Asiatic golden cat (Catopuma temminckii) in the Manas National Park.
BJP's Bernard Marak to Contest Gambegre By-Election
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday fielded Bernard Marak for the Gambegre bye-election. The candidature of Marak was approved by the central leadership of the BJP. The bye-election to the Gambegre seat was necessitated after Saleng A Sangma resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tura Parliamentary seat.
Tripura railway police detains 5 illegal immigrants at Agartala station
Five illegal immigrants were detained at Agartala Railway Station on Monday during a joint operation based on ‘confidential information’. The Joint operation was conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies, said GRP Tripura in their official statement.