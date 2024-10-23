Top 10 News Of The Day - 23/10/2024

NORTHEAST NEWS

BJP's Bernard Marak to Contest Gambegre By-Election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday fielded Bernard Marak for the Gambegre bye-election. The candidature of Marak was approved by the central leadership of the BJP. The bye-election to the Gambegre seat was necessitated after Saleng A Sangma resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tura Parliamentary seat.