Top 10 News Of The Day - 23/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
MoRTH ALLOCATES RS 2,150 CRORE FOR NATIONAL HIGHWAYS WORKS IN NE
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) allocated Rs 2,150 crore to the NE states for incurring expenditure on the National Highways (original) works during the current financial year 2024-25. Of the total allocation of Rs 2,150 crore, a sum of Rs 180 crore is earmarked for the state of Assam.
Culture, cuisine and cricket have deep connect between India & Guyana: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasized the robust ties between India and Guyana during a community event in the Caribbean nation, highlighting shared foundations in culture, cuisine, and cricket.
Counting for Bye-Polls in Five Assam Constituencies Today; Results Expected by Evening
The counting of votes in the bye-poll election for the five constituencies in the state will be conducted on Saturday. The results are expected to be declared by the evening.
Encroachment of forest: NGT impleads PCCF and Kamrup (M) District Commissioner
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has impleaded the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Assam, and the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner on the alleged encroachment of large areas of forest lands in the Kamrup (M) district. The original application (1304/2024) is registered suo motu based on a media report published on November 6, 2024.
PSSA threatens protest on National Disability Day
The Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha Assam (PSSA) has threatened to stage a protest on National Disability Day. The organization is demanding the state government fulfill its obligations towards people with disabilities. “Depriving us towards what we deserve, the ruling government should not deserve the power they possess,” the organization said.
Smart streetlight failure worsens safety concerns in city
Guwahati, once known for its vibrant nightlife, is now struggling to contain a surge in chain-snatching incidents. The city’s transformation into a perilous maze, especially after sunset, has left residents on edge. Despite the installation of smart streetlights in various areas, many streets remain poorly lit, providing cover for miscreants.
BKWAC chief conveys gratitude to CM Sarma
Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) Mihiniswar Basumatary on Friday conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and ceremonial inauguration of “Sandstone Monolith Pillar” depicting the ancient Kachari Kingdom in the gate of new building of Assam Legislative Assembly.
Miscreants Vandalize Under-Construction Building of Star Sporting Club
In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalized the under-construction building of Star Sporting Club being constructed at Amulapatty in Nagaon town on Thursday night. The club’s joint secretary, Mrinal Kumar Hazarika, filed a complaint with the Nagaon district police superintendent, seeking action against the culprits.
NPP Orders Members to Skip Meetings Called by Biren Government
The National People's Party (NPP), which withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Manipur on November 17 alleging that it has completely failed to resolve the ethnic crisis and restore normalcy, has asked its MLAs and leaders not to attend meetings convened by the Biren government, failing which disciplinary action will be taken.
Meghalaya Government Targets Simplified Quarry Permits for Minor Minerals
The Meghalaya government has initiated efforts to simplify the process of obtaining licenses and permits for minor minerals such as sand and stone quarrying to promote legal mining and support small-scale miners.