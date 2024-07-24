Top 10 News Of The Day - 24/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils road map for ‘Viksit Bharat’
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her seventh consecutive budget and her first in Modi 3.0, spotlighted nine priority areas for generating ample opportunities for all. She also said that these nine priorities of the Union Budget 2024 will form the foundation for future budgets of the Modi government.
2. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Budget will be a game changer
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for proposing special assistance to Assam to meet the challenges posed by recurring floods. Reacting to the Union Budget today, the Chief Minister said in his statement on social media, “We are extremely grateful for the special assistance Assam will receive under this Budget to help meet the challenges posed by floods.”
1. Items from Railways, Power Department and temples recovered from dumping zone
Police personnel from Jambari Police Patrol Post along with the local people of Jambari, Satabari and other nearby places, caught three men and recovered massive items of Railway, Power Department and temples from a dump at Satabari village under Boko Police Station on Tuesday. Jambari Police Patrol Post in-charge Gobordhon Patgiri confirmed that in the morning, a police team led by him along with local public, launched a search operation in a dumping zone and recovered many items.
2. Budget is development oriented, says Minister Atul Bora
The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha has been described as development-oriented and realistic by Assam Minister Atul Bora. In a press release today, Bora said the budget has been prepared to benefit all sections of the population. Priority has been given to agriculture, education, and skill development, and realistic steps have been taken to employ youth and women.
3. FICCI North East Advisory Council hails Union Budget for 2024-2025
The Union Budget for 2024-2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has been hailed as a pragmatic budget, particularly for its extensive focus on the development of the northeastern states of India.
Ranjit Barthakur, chairman of FICCI North East Advisory Council (NEAC) said, “The Union Budget 2024-2025 is a positive step towards the holistic development of the northeastern states. The significant allocations for infrastructure and connectivity, particularly the INR 1.11 lakh crores for capital expenditure and specific assistance for flood management in Assam, will bridge the regional disparities and enhance the connectivity of the northeast with the rest of the country.”
1. CM's intervention to evict encroachers demanded
The tribal villagers of Mozabari villages under Sidli Revenue Circle in Chirang dis-trict, whose lands are forcefully grabbed and being used for agriculture purposes besides settled down by doubtful citizens, have demanded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's intervention to evict them from the occupied lands of tribal people.
2. Governor attends closing ceremony of 'Anwekhan'
Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday attended the closing ceremony of the educational workshop, "Anwekhan" organized by
"GROWTH from GRASSROOTS" was held at the Rajgarh Tea estate playground in Dibrugarh district.
3. Agniveer Recruitment Rally Commences
The Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally for central Assam districts kicked off on July 23 at Jaswant Stadium, Missamari Military Station. Organised by the Recruiting Office (Headquarters) in Shillong, the rally will run until July 27.
Today's phase targeted Agniveer (General Duty) candidates from Sonitpur District. July 24, will focus on candidates from Bishwanath District. On July 25, the spotlight will shift to Nagaon District.
1. Arunachal CM hails Union budget
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday hailed the Union budget, saying it will help in achieving the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).
The Union budget for the 2024-25 fiscal was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.
2. VPP in no hurry to foray into Garo Hills
Voice of the People Party (VPP) pres- ident Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said that the party is not in a hur- ry to make a foray into Garo Hills although some respectable people from that region who wants to tread the path of integ- rity has expressed desire that it should put up a candidate for the Gambegre by-poll.
"We want people (in Garo Hills), like in Khasi Hills, to sup- port us not hastily, even though some think so, but people under- stand on what principles the par- ty was formed. If we go to the Garo Hills we will explain to them," Basaiawmoit said.