Top 10 News Of The Day - 24/07/2024

FICCI North East Advisory Council hails Union Budget for 2024-2025

The Union Budget for 2024-2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has been hailed as a pragmatic budget, particularly for its extensive focus on the development of the northeastern states of India.

Ranjit Barthakur, chairman of FICCI North East Advisory Council (NEAC) said, “The Union Budget 2024-2025 is a positive step towards the holistic development of the northeastern states. The significant allocations for infrastructure and connectivity, particularly the INR 1.11 lakh crores for capital expenditure and specific assistance for flood management in Assam, will bridge the regional disparities and enhance the connectivity of the northeast with the rest of the country.”