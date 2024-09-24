Top 10 News Of The Day - 24/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Drive against infiltration from Bangladesh will continue: CM
Fresh attempts to infiltrate into Assam's territory from Bangladesh have recently witnessed a rise. However, these attempts have been foiled by the BSF and Assam Police at the international border.
Maximum temperature records tumble as state sizzles
The sharp afternoon shower in Guwahati lowered the mercury to some extent, providing some respite to the residents. But, despite the spell of rain, the day's temperature continued to sizzle like it had been doing for the last few days. In fact, the September maximum all-time heat record was smashed today in many places across the state, including Guwahati.
Process started to convert 29 proposed RF to Reserve Forests
Finally, the state government has decided to convert in principle the 29 proposed reserve forests to reserve forests (RF) in 9 districts. Preliminary notifications of some proposals were issued decades ago but the conversion process was not completed. That is the reason why encroachment is seen in many proposed RFs, with people constructing habitations there.
Guidelines issued for conducting examinations in schools
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has issued guidelines for conducting the Formative Assessment (FA), Summative Assessment (SA), and annual examinations for the academic session 2024-2025 from class III to class VIII.
Kamrup (M) Schools To Remain Closed Till Sep 27 Due To Excessive Heat
The District Elementary Education Officer Cum DMC Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (M) has announced the closure of all government, provincialized and private schools operating under the district from 24th to 27th September, 2024.
Gauhati HC Grants Bail to Sankor Jyoti Barua
The Gauhati High Court granted interim protection to the former General Secretary (GS) of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Sankor Jyoti Barua in a case of sexual and mental harassment lodged against him.
Concern over brutalities on minorities in Bangladesh
All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) on Monday expressed serious concern on the inhuman attack and brutalities on minority tribal people in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) and other parts of Bangladesh by the army and the radical groups. They have urged the government of India to raise the issue in the international platform for immediate end of attack on minorities.
‘New generation should be aware of Assam tea history’
It is essential for the younger generation of the state to study the history of tea in Assam to understand the economic and social evolution of modern Assam. New generation should be aware of Assam tea history. In this regard, educational institutions can take the initiative and undertake a number of special programmes for the benefit of students of all subjects.
Development in border areas to foster reverse migration
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik said on Monday that once development reaches the border areas, it will foster reverse migration and the border will be more secure.
Weeks after peace accord, 400 NLFT-ATTF militants to surrender in Tripura
Over 400 extremists of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) are soon to lay down their arms and ammunition at a ceremony in the state, officials said on Monday.