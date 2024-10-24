Top 10 News Of The Day - 24/10/2024

12 Additional Police Stations in Bangladesh Border

A state-level standing committee meeting among the officers of the BSF, Border Police, and the Directorate of Narcotics on cross-border activities with Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota in the chair was held yesterday. The meeting reviewed the current measures being taken to control cross-border crimes, cattle smuggling, and drug trafficking. The meeting recommended the proposal to establish 12 additional border police stations in Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara districts.