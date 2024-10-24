Top 10 News Of The Day - 24/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Mutual Trust Key to Future of India-China Ties: PM Narendra Modi to Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed it to the Chinese President Xi Jinping that India-China ties have to be based on three mutuals—mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity—if they have to return to a positive trajectory and remain sustainable.
Call Centre in Secretariat to Ensure Grievance Mitigation
Come January 1, 2025, the Assam government will have a call centre in the state secretariat to ensure if public grievances are mitigated by the departments concerned in the true sense of the term.
12 Additional Police Stations in Bangladesh Border
A state-level standing committee meeting among the officers of the BSF, Border Police, and the Directorate of Narcotics on cross-border activities with Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota in the chair was held yesterday. The meeting reviewed the current measures being taken to control cross-border crimes, cattle smuggling, and drug trafficking. The meeting recommended the proposal to establish 12 additional border police stations in Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara districts.
Additional teachers urge state government to regularize their posts
The All Assam Secondary Additional Teachers Association (AASATA) demanded the government to regularize their posts as the Assam Cabinet took the decision to regularize the additional teacher posts. AASATA president Mahidhar Kalita said, “The additional teachers were appointed in 2010 in high school completely on merit basis.
Submit Details of PG Teachers in Elementary School: Directorate of Secondary Education
The Directorate of Secondary Education asked all the inspectors of schools to submit reports regarding the number of teachers with postgraduate degree working in elementary sections in the amalgamated high school and higher secondary schools.
Guwahati woman critically injured in suspected suicide attempt
A chilling incident unfolded in Guwahati’s Kalapahar area on Wednesday morning when a 33-year-old woman, Prema Thomu, allegedly jumped from a six-storey building, leaving her critically injured. The incident occurred at Puhor Guest House, where Prema had accompanied her husband for medical treatment.
‘Ex-NDFB Welfare Association is a political agent for specific politicians’
In a blow to a newly-formed Ex-NDFB Welfare Association led by Rujugra Mashahary as president and Danswrang Narzary as secretary, the vice president of the United Forum of Ex-NDFB Gwrwbtha Rabha on Monday said the recently formed Ex-NDFB Welfare Association was politically motivated and will work as an agent of some politicians.
Kokrajhar District Magistrate Issues Prohibitory Order Ahead of ADRE
In view of the upcoming Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled for October 27, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Masanda M. Pertin, has issued a prohibitory order to ensure a peaceful and orderly environment during the examination.
7660 houses to be built for violence-hit people: Manipur CM
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said that 7,660 temporary houses would be constructed for the displaced people, presently residing at various schools and colleges since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May last year.
Meghalaya raises age limit for SSA teachers
The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday decided to raise the upper age limit for recruitment of Samgra Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA) teachers in the state to 45 years. This decision was approved at the Cabinet meeting held in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills district.