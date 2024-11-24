Top 10 News Of The Day - 24/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
BJP-led alliance blanks opposition in bye-poll
With the BJP-led alliance in Assam sweeping the bye-poll in all five Legislative Assembly Constituencies, the Congress drew a blank in the state. In a major upset, the BJP wrested the Samaguri LAC that had been with the Congress for the past 24 years, while the AGP retained the Bongaigaon LAC that had been with the regional party since its inception in 1985.
Deeply Painful, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Jharkhand Results
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who played the key role in making strategies for the BJP in the Jharkhand Assembly election, said, "The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me, personally. I've witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election. We fought with a vision to protect the state from infiltration and to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth."
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Gratitude to People
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for making all five bye-poll candidates of the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state winners.
City grapples with soaring vegetable prices
Guwahati is reeling under a severe crisis as vegetable prices continue to skyrocket, leaving residents struggling to afford basic nutrition. The prices of staple vegetables like brinjal and cauliflower have risen to Rs 60-80 per kilogram, while ginger and green chilies are selling for a staggering Rs. 280 and Rs. 200 per kilogram, respectively.
Kamrup (M) district administration prioritizes safe drinking water supply
In a bid to ensure the proper implementation of water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Kamrup (M) District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan visited the Garchuk water supply project in Guwahati on Saturday. The project aims to provide 55 litres of clean drinking water per day to 110 families in the area.
Assam Students Shine at State Level Kala Utsav 2024
The State Level Kala Utsav 2024, an initiative by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and Samagra Shiksha, Assam, was successfully conducted at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Panjabari, on November 22, 2024. The event showcased the exceptional artistic talents of school students from across the state, providing a platform to celebrate and promote arts in education.
BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das Wins Dholai Bypoll by 9,098 Votes
The BJP, as expected, registered a convincing victory in Dholai bye-election as the party candidate Nihar Ranjan Das defeated his Congress rival Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha by a margin of 9,098 votes. However, victory had a clear signal for the ruling party as narrowed by more than 11,00 votes in comparison to the 2021 Assembly election result where Parimal Suklabaidya defeated the Congress candidate Kamakhya Prasad Mallah by a margin of more than 20 thousand votes.
BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma Wins Samaguri Bypoll, Defeats Congress With Historic Margin
BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma finally defeated Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, the son of dominant Congress MP Rakibul Hussain in Samaguri assembly by-election with a huge margin of 24,423 votes.
Extends Mobile Internet Suspension for Two More Days in 7 districts
The Manipur government announced on Saturday that the suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven districts of the state would be extended for another two days due to the ongoing law and order situation.