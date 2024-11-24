Top 10 News Of The Day - 24/11/2024

Deeply Painful, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Jharkhand Results

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who played the key role in making strategies for the BJP in the Jharkhand Assembly election, said, "The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me, personally. I've witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election. We fought with a vision to protect the state from infiltration and to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth."