Top 10 News Of The Day - 25/09/2024

IMD predicts rainfall in Assam, other Northeast states

Guwahati city and three other towns of Assam broke the all-time record of maximum temperature in September on Monday when the afternoon shower gave Guwahati residents a respite to an extent. Compared to the past few days, the weather is comparatively pleasant in the state today. However, IMD (India Meteorological Department) predicted rainfall in Assam and some of its neighbouring states.