Top 10 News Of The Day - 25/09/2024

CM and AASU to Deliberate on Report of Clause 6 Today
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will deliberate for the first time tomorrow after the state Cabinet accepted the Justice BK Sharma-led high-level committee report on clause VI of the Assam Accord.
Rs 148 crore for 3.23 Lakh Bicycles for Students
The Assam cabinet today approved Rs 148 crore for the procurement of around 3.23 lakh bicycles for distributions among the students of class IX.
IMD predicts rainfall in Assam, other Northeast states
Guwahati city and three other towns of Assam broke the all-time record of maximum temperature in September on Monday when the afternoon shower gave Guwahati residents a respite to an extent. Compared to the past few days, the weather is comparatively pleasant in the state today. However, IMD (India Meteorological Department) predicted rainfall in Assam and some of its neighbouring states.
Guwahati reels under heatwave; frequent power cuts add to misery
The ongoing heatwave has made life increasingly difficult for Guwahati residents, and frequent power cuts have only exacerbated the problem. Locals in areas such as Six Mile, Hatigaon, Beltola, and others are battling sweltering heat and regular disruptions in electricity and internet services.
AGP Holds Executive Committee Meeting
The extended executive committee meeting of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was held on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters, in Ambari, Guwahati, under the chairmanship of Minister Atul Bora. The meeting discussed various issues, including the party’s foundation day, organizational workshops at the assembly constituency level, and membership enrollment programmes.
Fraudsters arrested for issuing fake work order
The crime branch arrested two fraudsters who cheating multiple businessmen from outside Assam by issuing fake work orders in the names of various Development Councils, including the Deori Development Council, Adivasi Development Councils, and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, etc.
AXX Central Executive Session Concludes
The sixth full-fledged Central Executive Session of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, organized by the Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha and the Tangla Shatadal Xahitya Xabha, at Don Bosco School in Tangla concluded recently. The two-day session, was marked by the release of 21 books, including a Souvenir Magazine “Nai Naika” dedicated in the memory of eminent thinker, journalist and advocate, Late Dr. Keshav Chandra Dutta.
SSB Celebrates Raising Day
The 6th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ranighuli in Kokrajhar celebrated its 59th Raising Day on Monday at the battalion headquarters with great enthusiasm and fervour. The prestigious event was graced by Binod Nayak, IG SSB Frontier Tezpur as chief guest.
NESO Express Concern Over SC Decision On Nagaland Massacre
The influential North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Monday said that the organisation is deeply disturbed over the recent ruling by the Supreme Court regarding the Oting massacre.
Khandu Calls On Governor, Discusses Development Issues
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday called on state Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik at Rajbhawan and discussed developmental issues. Sharing his observations of district tours, the governor underscored the need for automation of records and district administrations to reach out to the people, inspect the progress of works on the ground, and ensure implementations of all projects.