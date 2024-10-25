Top 10 News Of The Day - 25/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
ADB Approves Rs 3,648 Crore to Boost Solar Power in Assam
In order to boost the thrust on alternative power (solar power) in Assam, the ADB (Asian Development Bank) today approved a $434 million (around Rs 3,648 crore) loan to Assam. This loan has been approved for the construction of a 500-MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic facility in Karbi Anglong.
2,284 bighas of tea estates lands converted for commercial use
Availing the relaxation benefits on tea garden lands offered by the Assam government, as many as 17 tea estates (TEs) of the state have already converted 2,284 bighas of land for commercial use. The latest amendment to tea garden lands allows TEs to convert a maximum of five percent of their total garden areas for commercial purposes.
Cyclone Dana Effect in Assam; IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rain
Cyclone 'DANA' has not yet reached coastal Odisha and West Bengal till filing of this report (supposed to reach between mid-night of October 24 and morning of October 25), but its effect is felt in Assam and a few other states in the Northeast, with light rains in a few places.
PSSA Vents Ire against Non-Payment of Pension
The Assam Government has slashed the benefits of the Deen Dayal Divyangjan Pension Scheme, cutting off the monthly pension for differently abled individuals of Rs 1,000. PSSA (Pratibondhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam) secretary Nipen Malakar said, “Apart from depriving differently abled people of their dues, the state government has stopped the payment of monthly pensions to them.
GU Issues Notification on Hostel Rule Violations
Gauhati University has issued a strict notification regarding hostel rule violations. Students who have completed their previous course and are still occupying hostel rooms after taking admission into another course are directed to vacate their rooms by October 31. This is a gross violation of the existing hostel rules, and such students are required to apply to the office of the undersigned to change their hostel.
AASU protests ‘shutdown’ of revenue circles
The Assam Revenue Department has decided to close down 36 revenue circle offices across the state. The move, aimed at streamlining administrative services, will involve relocating staff from the affected offices to other revenue circles within the same district. However, many locals fear that the closures will severely disrupt access to essential revenue-related services, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.
Failure to check price rise makes people to feel the pinch
Due to the rapidly rising costs of vegetables and other essentials in the Dibrugarh, the populace is suffering. Due to high price rise of green vegetables in Dibrugarh market, the people are having a tough time to run their family.
‘We need to adapt to the changes brought about by technology’
The 64th biennial conference of the All Assam College Employees’ Association (AACEA) was held from October 22 to October 24 at Gargaon College, one of the premier higher educational institutions in Assam. The event, aimed at addressing the concerns and challenges faced by college employees, saw participation from a large number of representatives from across the state.
An Island of Peace in a Sea of Chaos, Says Mizoram Governor
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday said that the mountainous state can proudly be proclaimed as an “island of peace” in a sea of chaos and violence.
Mamata Banerjee and TMC Leaders to Campaign for Gambegre By-Election
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Meghalaya in charge of the party Manas Ranjan Bhunia will be the star campaigners for the Gambegre by-election.