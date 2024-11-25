Top 10 News Of The Day - 25/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
2nd Edition of Advantage Assam will Focus on Investment, Infrastructure: CM
With a special focus on investments and infrastructure development, the Assam government has decided to organize the second edition of Advantage Assam, dubbed ‘Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025,’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the summit on February 24, 2025.
PM Narendra Modi Lauds Libraries as Hub of Creativity, ‘Mini India’ In Guyana
Stressing that many experiments are being done to instill creativity and love for books among children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the establishment of such libraries in different states that became a hub of "creativity" and "learning."
‘BJP’s Focus is Always on Minority Voters, Says CM
After winning the five Assembly seats, especially the Samaguri constituency, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BJP’s focus is always on minority votes, in keeping with the BJP’s principle that entails appeasement to none and justice to all.
Governor Remembers Bir Lachit Barphukan
On the occasion of the 402nd birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan today, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid rich floral tributes to Bir Lachit Barphukan at a function held at Raj Bhavan today.
Guwahati Police Arrest 6-Member Gang of Robbers
Guwahati police arrested a gang of six armed dacoits under the jurisdiction of the Latasil Police Station last night. Guwahati police were on alert when two armed dacoits were caught on CCTV camera while doing a recce-the process of visiting and quickly looking around a place in order to find out information on a multi-storey apartment in Guwahati-recently.
AASU miffed at draft regulations for college employees’ appointment
The Assam government has drafted new service regulations for college educators and personnel in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020. These regulations mandate the direct recruitment of assistant professors, 'term principals,' and librarians through a designated recruitment board, as outlined in the draft rules.
Birth Centenary of Sardar Amar Singh Celebrated at Barkola H S School
The birth centenary of eminent philanthropist Sardar Amar Singh was celebrated with a daylong programme at Barkola H S School with the participation of school students and staff of Barkola HS School, Guru Nanak LP School, Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Guru Sankar Nanak College, etc.
402nd Birth Anniversary of Lachit Barphukan Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Barpeta Road
The 402nd birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan, a legendary hero of Assam, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor in Barpeta Road on Sunday.
“We Won’t Let Go of the Righteous Path”: AR DG on Manipur
In the face of growing challenges in Manipur, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, and Director General of Assam Rifles, reiterated the organization's unwavering dedication to righteousness, service, and societal harmony. Speaking to media persons in Shillong, the DG Assam Rifles highlighted the Assam Rifles' unique connection with the people of the Northeast.
Manipur Police Again Appeal for Return of Looted Arms, Ammunition, and Explosives
The Manipur Police have once again urged all concerned people and organizations to return the looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the government.