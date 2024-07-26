Top 10 News Of The Day - 26/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Due to modernization efforts of the state government, the case load of investigation officers in Assam Police has been drastically reduced, along with a reduction in the crime rate per lakh of the population.
In a historic move by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), candidates will be able to write the Combined Competitive Examination (Mains) in the Assamese language too, from this time onwards. The CCE (Mains) 2023 is starting Friday, and 2821 candidates will appear for the exam in centres in Guwahati.
The students who failed the HSLC (High Schools Leaving Certificate) ex- amination in 2024 and want to continue their studies will have to take readmission in class in Class X to appear in the HSLC exam in 2025.
In a first for the state, the Indian Railways is planning to include Darrang district in Assam in the railway map for the region. The railways have al- ready sanctioned the Final Location Survey for a new rail line of 155 km from Agyathuri to Dekargaon via Sipajhar, Mangaldoi, Kharupetia, and Dalgaon. The information was supplied in an answer to an unstarred question by Assam's Member of Parliament, Dilip Saikia, in the Lok Sabha today.
An EGPD team from the Jorabat outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted one Bolero pickup bearing registration AS 26 AC 1386 and a vehicle bearing registration number AS 12 M 6199 as they were trying to smuggle 31 live cattle onto Meghalaya at Jorabat crossing early on Thursday morning.
The erosion in the Brahmaputra river in Fakirganj and Naskara village panchayats of Dhubri district created havoc as it displaced hundreds of people in the last 15 days. The erosion with severe intensity in the Brahmaputra river, home- stead property including cultivatable land of nearly 30 families eroded into the river and displaced people have been taking shelters in the makeshifts elsewhere during rainy days.
"Survey reveals that out of the 5 lakh road accidents reported annually in India, 1.5 lakh persons die while 3.5 sustain injuries leading to various disabilities," said the Tinsukia District Transport Officer Kanai Mahanta, recently during a mobile Road Safety programme at Margherita in Tinsukia district.
The District Mission Management Unit (DMMU) of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), Kokrajhar, in association with the Apex Bank, Kokrajhar recently organized financial and digital literacy camps in Kokrajhar with the objective of economic empowerment of rural women by facilitating them with loan with simple interest of 10.5 per cent per annum.
The Indian Railway has planned to extend the rail- way connectivity to the border areas of the North Eastern region as well as internally connect Imphal, Aizawl, and Kohima in the coming years, thereby reducing travel time to the region. Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway), told ANI that there are lots of future railway projects in the North Eastern region.
The Meghalaya Society for Social Audit and Transparency (MSSAT), the State Social Audit Unit, will facilitate the conduct of Social Audit during the Financial Year 2024 2025.