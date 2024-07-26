Top 10 News Of The Day - 26/07/2024

2. Plan underway to include Darrang district in railway map: Vaishnaw

In a first for the state, the Indian Railways is planning to include Darrang district in Assam in the railway map for the region. The railways have al- ready sanctioned the Final Location Survey for a new rail line of 155 km from Agyathuri to Dekargaon via Sipajhar, Mangaldoi, Kharupetia, and Dalgaon. The information was supplied in an answer to an unstarred question by Assam's Member of Parliament, Dilip Saikia, in the Lok Sabha today.