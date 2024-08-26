Top 10 News Of The Day - 26/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Rs 1 lakh crore for Northeast by 55 ministries in 2024–25
It is mandatory for 55 non-exempted ministries and departments of the Government of India to spend at least 10% of their gross budgetary allocation every year for the Northeast region. For the current financial year of 2024–25, the 55 ministries and departments have estimated a budget outlay of Rs 100893.20 crore for the NE region.
PM Modi shares story of human-animal bond in Tinsukia’s Barekuri village
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared heartwarming stories of the connection between humans and animals in Assam's Tinsukia district and in Arunachal Pradesh in his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Quality of national highways in Assam brought into question
The quality of the national highways in Assam has become a moot question. The question has arisen as the length of damaged highways in the state is much longer than that in most states of the country. In fact, Assam has been listed as the number three state in the country in terms of having the most damaged highways in the past two financial years (FYs).
Guwahati Municipal Corporation Allocates Vending Zones
In a bid to meet the long-standing demand of street vendors who block footpaths, leading to traffic congestion, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has finally allocated specific vending zones for over 6,000 vendors. After days of deliberation, the GMC has identified 81 vending spots across the city, providing relief to both vendors and commuters.
Primary Teachers Association welcome UPS
The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which will come into effect on April 1, 2025. The association has appealed to the Assam government to follow suit.
Non-functional lifts, poor upkeep plague Kamrup-Metro DC office
The Kamrup Metro District Commissioner (DC) office is facing a severe crisis with five lifts out of order, leaving employees and visitors struggling to have access to the building. The sole functional lift is overwhelmed, causing inconvenience to all. Employees expressed frustration about the lack of maintenance, citing the fact that once something breaks, it remains unrepaired for a long period of time.
Protest against kidnap and rape of minor girls in Kokrajhar
A huge protest rally was organized by the Kokrajhar district committee, ABSU, to register protest against the kidnapping and gang rape of two minor girls in Thulsibil under Gossaigaon sub division in Kokrajhar by a group of youths on the night of August 23 last.
Petty fish trader arrested
Following the alleged physical attack on a local youth by a petty fish trader at the daily fish market in Mangaldai on Sunday, the Darrang Police has arrested the accused, Arshad Ali.
Manipur CM slams Congress-National Conference tie-up
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday strongly criticized the Congress for allying with the National Conference (NC) ahead of three-phase Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls starting September 18. Biren Singh, a senior BJP leader, accused the Congress of compromising the national security and unity to fulfill its desire for power and questioned the party's motives in forming a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference.
Army Chief’s visit shows Centre's keenness to restore peace in Manipur: CM Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Saturday that the visit of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi shows that the Centre is concerned about the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, and is keen to restore peace at the earliest. The Chief Minister also said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) along with several top Army officers visited Manipur at a crucial time.