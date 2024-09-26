Top 10 News Of The Day - 26/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
CM: Action plan within a month; implementation by April 2025
The Assam government has assured the leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) that it will hand over the action plan for the implementation of recommendations of the report on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to the students’ body within a month. If the students’ body agrees to the proposed action plan, the state government will implement them by April next year.
Tripartite talks involving Centre soon, says AASU
AASU adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattcharjya said that today’s meeting with the government opened many doors on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. He further said that the AASU would continue to cooperate with the government on the implementation of all recommendations of the Justice BK Sharma-led high-level committee.
NGT Notices in Maligaon Hill Cutting
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench at Kolkata has instructed that the following be impleaded in the array of respondents in a complaint of hill cutting and mining in Maligaon: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Government of Assam; Divisional Forest Officer/Kamrup East, Guwahati; Assam State Pollution Control Board, through its Member Secretary; Central Pollution Control Board, through its Member Secretary; and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Assam.
RTI activist arrested amid allegations
Controversial Right to Information (RTI) activist Dulal Bora was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday from a private hospital in Delhi, where he had allegedly admitted himself on the pretext of illness. Dulal Bora was denied bail by Gauhati High Court.
CM Sarma distributes free hearing aids to 200 financially disadvantaged individuals
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended a free hearing aid distribution camp organized by the Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, at the Assam Water Centre in Basistha.
Nutritional awareness should reach every household: Hemanga Thakuria
The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Regional Office, Guwahati, on Wednesday observed Rashtriya Poshan Maah and Swachhata Hi Seva with a three-day photo exhibition and awareness programme at Rampur Higher Secondary School field, Kamrup (R).
Demow College observe National Service Scheme Day 2024
The NSS Unit of Demow College observed the National Service Scheme (NSS) Day 2024 in Demow College on Tuesday. A medical camp was organized where Doctors were present, and around 150 students had done their health checkups.
Udalguri District Holds Animal Health Awareness and Vaccination Camp under NADCP
An animal health awareness camp-cum vaccination programme was organized by the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department of Udalguri District under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in various places of Udalguri.
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Inaugurates Medical Oxygen Plant
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant with an oxygen refilling facility of 10,000 Ltrs capacity, 40 oxygen cylinders at a time refilling capacity, an ICU, one emergency care centre, a police chowki, and a sports arena at the hospital on Tuesday.
Meghalaya Cabinet approves Shillong Airport expansion
The Meghalaya cabinet has agreed in principle to the proposal of both the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the state transport department to expand the Umroi airport.