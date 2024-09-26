Top 10 News Of The Day - 26/09/2024

BREAKING NEWS

CM: Action plan within a month; implementation by April 2025

The Assam government has assured the leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) that it will hand over the action plan for the implementation of recommendations of the report on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to the students’ body within a month. If the students’ body agrees to the proposed action plan, the state government will implement them by April next year.