Top 10 News Of The Day - 26/10/2024

Final round of ADRE on Sunday amid internet ban; 13.79 lakh candidates for 5,023 grade-IV posts
As many as 13,79,132 candidates are set to appear in the final round of ADRE (Assam Direct Recruitment Examination) on October 27 for the filling up of 5,023 fourth-grade posts in 42 departments.
Killing of extremists, civilians falls; kidnapping increases in NE
Incidents of killing of extremists and civilians in the Northeast decreased in 2024 than what it was in 2023. On the contrary, the number of persons kidnapped from the region has increased in 2024 when compared to 2023.
India-Germany strategic partnership a ‘strong anchor’ in turbulent times: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised the strategic partnership between India and Germany, which he said has emerged as a "strong anchor" at a time when the world is going through an era of tensions and uncertainty.
Schools Directed to Implement APAAR ID for Students
Along with other parts of the country, the State government has also decided to implement the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID for school enrolled students registration.
Fines Imposed on Traders and Commercial Establishments
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken strict action against traders and commercial establishments that have violated municipal rules. Fines were imposed on several entities across Guwahati on Friday for failing to properly display trade licenses, dumping construction materials on roads, and littering.
Guwahati Police Busts Active Robbery Gang
Authorities have sounded a warning for residents of Guwahati. A disturbing trend has emerged in the city, where a group of individuals, pretending as harmless daily wage earners, Rapido drivers, or cab drivers, are allegedly leading double lives.
‘There are differences within BJP, many people want to join our party’
As political heat intensified before the Assam bye-polls that will be held on November 13, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the people are happy to see the names of Congress candidates, and on the other side, there are differences within the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Hardships of Udalguri Tea Garden Workers
Amid the sprawling tea gardens of Udalguri mostly located in the foothills of Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan where every picked leaf finds its way to tea cups across the world, lies a hidden story—a tale of untold sacrifices, missed dreams, and simple joys deferred.
Northeast is an integral part of India's textile identity: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Friday outlined his vision for the future of India’s textile sector. He emphasized the importance of innovation and the role of the Northeast in the country’s textile industry.
BSF Meghalaya foils smuggling bid
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday successfully prevented a smuggling attempt in Meghalaya by seizing contraband worth Rs 12 lakh. The soldiers seized 12 cartons of ointment cream (Skin Shine) along the international border of Meghalaya.