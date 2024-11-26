Top 10 News Of The Day - 26/11/2024

BREAKING NEWS

Free education to poor students in private schools

The Gauhati High Court on Monday expressed its ire at the state Department of School Education for not making operational the web portal related to the provision of free education to children from economically weaker sections of society, despite earlier orders by the HC and the promises made by the department concerned. A ‘last opportunity’ was given to the said department to make the web portal, to facilitate the admission of such students, operational by December 15.