Top 10 News Of The Day - 26/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Free education to poor students in private schools
The Gauhati High Court on Monday expressed its ire at the state Department of School Education for not making operational the web portal related to the provision of free education to children from economically weaker sections of society, despite earlier orders by the HC and the promises made by the department concerned. A ‘last opportunity’ was given to the said department to make the web portal, to facilitate the admission of such students, operational by December 15.
HSLC Exam from February 15, Higher Secondary Final Examination from February 13, 2025
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) on Monday declared the schedule of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination and Higher Secondary (HS) final examination 2025. The HSLC examination 2025 will be held from February 15 to March 3, 2025, and the practical examinations will be held from January 21 to 22, 2025.
PM Modi: Those Rejected by People try to Control House through Chaos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition on Monday, accusing them of disrupting Parliament and denying meaningful discussions.
All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union Demand Re-Appointment
The All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union requested the Chief Minister of Assam to reappoint the Sanyogi teachers who completed D. El. Ed.
CM calls on Governor, discusses development initiatives of government
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a courtesy visit to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan on Monday.
Educational Institutions Asked to Observe Constitution Day
The Department of School Education has directed all educational institutions in the state to observe Constitution Day on November 26. This includes both government and private institutions, which have been asked to display the Preamble and Fundamental Duties of the Constitution of India prominently.
AIUDF expels Hailakandi MLA Zakir Hussain, gives show cause notice to Nijam
The AIUDF was further eroded as the party expelled its Hailakandi MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar for six years for his alleged hobnobbing with the ruling party. On the other hand, the AIUDF served a show cause notice to the Algapur MLA Nijam Uddin choudhury as his son Sadique Ahmed had joined the Raijor Dal on Monday.
Renowned Bollywood actor Padmini Kolhapuri expresses willingness to act in Bodo film
The 6th Bodo Film Award, 2024 under the aegis of Bodo Cine Artistes Association (BCAA) was held at Srimanta Sankardev International Kalaketra, Guwahati on Monday. The award presenting ceremony was sponsored by the BTC government.
Two-Member Inquiry Panel Visits NEHU
A two-member enquiry committee set up by the Ministry of Education to probe into the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, on Monday met the NEHU students’ body including the Khasi Students’ Union, teachers’ association, non teaching staff association and officials of the university.
CCEA Approves Rs 3,689 Crore for Two Hydropower Projects
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has cleared investment to Rs 3,689 crore for two hydropower projects at its meeting on Tuesday, which is a huge step to push renewable energy and regional development.