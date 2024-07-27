Top 10 News Of The Day - 27/07/2024

BREAKING NEWS



Charaideo Maidam of Assam Inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site, Honoring Ahom Dynasty's Cultural Legacy

After a long wait, the Ahom-era Charaideo Maidam of Assam was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Friday. This is an important cultural achievement for Assam and India, as the “Moidams—the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty” from Assam has been bestowed with the coveted World Heritage Site tag in the Cultural category. The announcement was made today during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO in New Delhi.