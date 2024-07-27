Top 10 News Of The Day - 27/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Charaideo Maidam of Assam Inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site, Honoring Ahom Dynasty's Cultural Legacy
After a long wait, the Ahom-era Charaideo Maidam of Assam was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Friday. This is an important cultural achievement for Assam and India, as the “Moidams—the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty” from Assam has been bestowed with the coveted World Heritage Site tag in the Cultural category. The announcement was made today during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO in New Delhi.
Assam CM Sarma Highlights Economic Growth: Increased Bank Deposits, Lower Unemployment, and Rising GDP
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that statistics in the Economic Survey 2023–24 indicate that Assam is among the economically faster growing states.
Dispur inks MoUs with NRL and Oil India Rural Development Society
The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Oil India Rural Development Society, Duliajan, and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan today.
Brainstorming session on TET-qualified teachers' demand
In its brainstorming session with various stakeholders and organizations, includ- ing the SAKP (Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad), the All Assam TET-Qualified Teachers' Association working under SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) as contractual teachers has resolved to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requesting him to regularize the posts of all contractual teachers of the state with their pay protection.
IIE and RBI-FIDD Host Workshop on 'Formal Credit Linkages for SFURTI Clusters' to Strengthen MSME Sectors
IIE, jointly with the Reserve Bank of India-FIDD (Financial Inclusion and Development Department), organized a workshop on "Formal Credit Linkages for SFURTI Clusters under MSME, Government of India for Cluster Strengthening" at its campus.
Forest Minister stresses green economy in Assam
Minister for Environment and Forests, Government of Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary, on Friday conducted a review of the proposed reserve forest and Amrit Vriksha Movement in the Golaghat district at the DC's conference hall, Golaghat.
Kargil Vijay Divas celebrated
In a stirring tribute to the brave soldiers who fought in Kargil War displaying exemplary bravery, courage and patriotism and to inspire and encourage the younger generations of their sacrifice, the Red Horns Division organized an elaborate display of equipments at Vikash Vidyalaya at Hattigorh along the Indo Bhutan border in Udalguri district while celebrating the 25th Kargil Vijay Divas on Friday.
BTC EM distributes solar power sugarcane juicer
Solar Electric Light Company (SELCO) Foundation in partnership with the BTC has been implementing sustainable energy led health and livelihood solutions in BTR.
Fresh conflict between Myanmar Army, ethnic outfits leads to fresh influx of refugees into Mizoram
Due to the renewed fierce battles between the Myanmar Army and the alliance of three ethnic insurgent groups, including the Chin National Army (CNA), over 1,500 Myanmarese took shelter in Mizoram, sources said on Friday.
Amit Shah assured to amicably resolve tribal issues in NE: TMP chief
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured the tribal leaders from the northeastern states to amicably address and resolve the issues of the tribals and the constitution of a committee for the same, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma said.