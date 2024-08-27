Top 10 News Of The Day - 27/08/2024

NORTHEAST NEWS

PM Modi, HM Shah assures CM of all help to flood-ravaged Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday once again assured Tripura Chief Minister of all support in dealing with the devastating floods, rains and landslides. Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday apprised the Prime Minister and Home Minister over the phone about the flood situation in Tripura. The state has been devastated by catastrophic floods for the first time in over three decades.