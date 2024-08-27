Top 10 News Of The Day - 27/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Dispur conveys to Centre its concern on worker unrest in 10 tea gardens
In anticipation of the ongoing labourers’ unrest in 10 tea gardens deteriorating further, the Assam government has written to the Centre to take appropriate measures to contain the situation.
25% of posts under NHM lying vacant in state
At a time when the state is constructing new medical colleges and hospitals to give a boost to the health sector, the National Health Mission (NHM) in Assam has not been able to appoint the human resources required to man these institutions. In fact, 25% of various posts, from specialist doctors to their support staff, remain vacant.
Illegal brick kilns pose hazards to health and environment
A large number of brick kilns in the state are flouting the norms of the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA), posing a hazard to human health as well as the environment. Illegal brick kilns have mushroomed in the state, and the PCBA is now ready to clamp down on them.
474 secretary posts created for district village committee office under Sixth Schedule Areas
The Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department has created 474 posts of secretary in the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) and Village Development Committee (VDC) offices of the districts under the Sixth Schedule Areas.
Miscreants vandalize non-Assamese houses
A group of miscreants launched a vicious attack on non-Assamese families in the Ramsing Sapori area under the Noonmati Police Station, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake.
ISO Submits Memorandum to Governor
The Indian Student Organisation (ISO) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam, urging immediate action on two critical issues concerning the safety and security of students across the state. The memorandum submitted on behalf of the student community highlights the urgent need for the implementation of self-defence courses for female students and heightened vigilance against potential threats from fundamentalist activities in neighbouring Bangladesh.
Sivasagar Police Conducts Foot Patrols to Maintain Peace
In a proactive measure to maintain peace and law and order, the Sivasagar district police, led by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav and Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Subhrajyoti Bora, conducted foot patrolling and area domination exercises across various sensitive locations within the district on Monday.
Repair of NH-15 near Ranganadi Bridge demanded
The Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) has demanded the authorities concerned to repair the deplorable stretch of the National Highway-15 (NH-15) near Ranganadi Bridge within seven days. The stretch of the highway has been in dilapidated condition for a long time. This area of the highway, which is full of deep potholes at present, has become a death trap causing fatal injuries to lots of travellers and common people.
PM Modi, HM Shah assures CM of all help to flood-ravaged Tripura
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday once again assured Tripura Chief Minister of all support in dealing with the devastating floods, rains and landslides. Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday apprised the Prime Minister and Home Minister over the phone about the flood situation in Tripura. The state has been devastated by catastrophic floods for the first time in over three decades.
Curfew clamped after tension grips Tripura village over defacing of idol
A large contingent of Central and state forces has been deployed at Koitorabari in West Tripura district after tension gripped the area over the defacing of the idol at a local Kali temple by ‘unidentified miscreants’. The district administration has also clamped curfew in the area.