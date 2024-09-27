Top 10 News Of The Day - 27/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Decline in distribution of tax revenues from Centre worries CM
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is concerned at the declining trend in devolution from the Centre since the 13th Finance Commission. So, the CM suggested some different criteria for the devolution across states from the ones that have been used in the past by the earlier Finance Commissions.
Sportsmanship should be a culture within general and social life: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that sportsmanship should be a culture in general and social life of everyone and also offered a word of advice to the gold medal-winning men's and women's team of the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad.
Indigenous Muslims send SOS call to CM
A delegation of the indigenous Muslims of Assam sent an SOS call to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today seeking constitutional safeguards as their existence in the state is under serious threat. They said that they continue to lag behind.
CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 300 Candidates
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 300 candidates at a function held at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) auditorium.
Now on, class teachers to check students’ bags and pockets
In significant measure, the inspector of schools of Kamrup (M) district, who also holds the portfolio of the DMC (District Mission Coordinator, SSA), has made it clear for class teachers of all government, provincialized, and private schools to check school bags and pockets of students before the start of classes every day to ensure if they are in possession of arms, weapons, or any other sharp objects or any toxic products like liquid, gutkha, tobacco, cigarettes, etc., or any other objectionable items.
Raised road level causing waterlogging irks residents
The Public Works Department’s (PWD) budget of Rs. 28 crore has been finalized for the beautification and repair of roads in Guwahati before Durga Puja. The residents of the Hatigaon area are expressing their concerns regarding the construction works.
Sivasagar DC Aayush Garg visits Assam-Nagaland border area
Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg conducted a visit to the Assam-Nagaland border area under the Nazira Revenue Circle to assess the current situation on Wednesday. During the visit, the Commissioner interacted with the officers and personnel stationed at the border outposts.
The eviction drive by Rangia division of NF Railway on the unauthorized construction and occupation of railway land in and around Tangla Railway Station area in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Wednesday was halted after stakeholders from the business fraternity made a request to higher officials of NF Railways and Udalguri district administration authorities intervened to postpone the eviction drive on ‘humanitarian grounds’ in view of ensuing festive season of Durga Puja and Kali Puja till November next.
Arunachal govt effects reshuffle in bureaucracy
The Arunachal Pradesh government has affected a reshuffle in bureaucracy, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta. Women and Child Development Secretary Mimum Tayeng was transferred as Parliamentary Affairs Secretary, replacing S. D. Sunderasan.
Centre extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for six more months
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in certain districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for another six months with effect from October 1, officials said on Thursday.