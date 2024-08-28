Top 10 News Of The Day - 28/08/2024

BREAKING NEWS

Assam is Safe if Indigenous People are Safe, says CM

The Assam Assembly witnessed an unruly situation on Tuesday when the opposition parties moved house adjournment notices separately seeking discussion on the recent issues, including the rape cases, the ULFA-I planting bombs at several places, the threat to Mia Muslims in upper Assam, etc. The situation came to such a point that the Speaker had to adjourn the house for ten minutes.