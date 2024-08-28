Top 10 News Of The Day - 28/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Assam is Safe if Indigenous People are Safe, says CM
The Assam Assembly witnessed an unruly situation on Tuesday when the opposition parties moved house adjournment notices separately seeking discussion on the recent issues, including the rape cases, the ULFA-I planting bombs at several places, the threat to Mia Muslims in upper Assam, etc. The situation came to such a point that the Speaker had to adjourn the house for ten minutes.
Concern over Hindus deserting villages in lower & central Assam
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the demography in the state has come to such a point that Hindus fleeing Muslim-dominated areas is a reality now, leading to a decline in the Hindu population in such areas.
CM links EWS quota with creation of posts
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the state assembly today that the government would consider the implementation of a 10 percent EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota in state government jobs only after the creation of 10 percent additional posts.
Of truant personnel and shoddy traffic management!
The ongoing construction of the longest flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri Point with Noonmati FCI has brought Guwahati’s traffic to a standstill. The traffic police seem to have no special plans to manage the traffic along the road. The entire road, stretching from Chandmari to Guwahati Club, is plagued by congestion and gridlocks, leaving commuters frustrated and helpless.
Alumnus of Cotton University set up Serenity Garden in varsity
Cotton University (erstwhile college) Alumni batch of 1991-1996 has sponsored the setting up a garden space at the main building of the varsity known as Manik Chandra Barua administrative building.
Assam records dip in road accident fatalities
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that though the number of road accidents in the state has increased compared to last year, fatalities have dropped due to timely medical intervention. He compared the road accident data of 2023 and 2024 and appealed to all to drive safely.
AASU protests against smart meters
The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday took out a protest rally in Dibrugarh against the smart billing of electricity consumption by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). The students’ body also took out a funeral procession of the Power Minister against the high price of the smart meters.
Mottock organisations demand ST status
The Mottock organisations on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the District Commissioner’s office in Dibrugarh seeking Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for their community. The activists holding placards and banners raised slogan for granting ST status to the community.
Direct challenge to unity, integrity of state: Manipur CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attacks on a BJP spokesperson from the Thadou community in the Churachandpur district of the state on Tuesday.
Meghalaya PHE Minister responds to calling attention notice
Meghalaya Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister, Marcuise Marak informed the House that the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme (Phase - I) was accorded Administrative Approval vide Letter No. PHED/1356/15032024/4215/05, on March 15, 2024 for an amount of Rs. 538.44 Crores under State Plan.