Top 10 News Of The Day - 28/09/2024

Class IX Enrolment Drops by 45,000 in Assam as Government Approves Rs 148.55 Crore for Bicycle Distribution

If the number of class IX students who got bicycles in 2023-24 and the number of beneficiaries under this scheme for the academic year 2024-25 in the state have anything to go by, the enrolment of students in class IX in government and provincialised schools has certainly dropped by around 45,000.