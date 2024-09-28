Top 10 News Of The Day - 28/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Jorhat-Majuli bridge work stalled: CM moves Gadkari for corrective measures to meet target schedule
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dashed off a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting him to do all to bring the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over the Brahmaputra back on track. The construction work of the bridge has been stalled now.
Ban Imposed on Sale of Land in Barpeta, Batadrava Than, and Majuli
The Assam government has declared that no new land sale permission and mutation would be allowed in respect of land falling in Barpeta town, areas within a five-kilometre periphery of Batadrava Than, and in the entire district of Majuli, for a period of 45 days.
India gets 5% more rainfall; East, Northeast get 17% less
In the current monsoon season, the country as a whole received 5% more rainfall than normal, as compared to the East and Northeast India, which has received 17% less rain than normal so far. Assam falls in the East and Northeast India region of the country.
Gaurav Gogoi Urges CM to Prioritize Environmental Sustainability in Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover Project
Drawing attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the felling of trees for the construction of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover, MP Gaurav Gogoi said that it is imperative on the part of the government to engage in deeper consultation with civil society organizations, environmental experts, and local communities so as to prioritize sustainable development.
Class IX Enrolment Drops by 45,000 in Assam as Government Approves Rs 148.55 Crore for Bicycle Distribution
If the number of class IX students who got bicycles in 2023-24 and the number of beneficiaries under this scheme for the academic year 2024-25 in the state have anything to go by, the enrolment of students in class IX in government and provincialised schools has certainly dropped by around 45,000.
MoU signed on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s Pratibha Pratsahan Yojana
Giving Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya's initiative for civil service aspirants a final touch, Raj Bhavan Assam on Friday signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram in the presence of the Governor at a function held at Assam Bhawan, New Delhi.
Manas National Park reopens for tourists
The State level function of World Tourism Day with the theme “Tourism and Peace” and reopening of Manas National Park for the eco-tourism season was jointly inaugurated by Minister for Tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah and BTC CEM Pramod Boro. Organized by Assam Tourism in collaboration with Bodoland Tourism and the Forest department, the programme highlighted the importance of sustainable tourism in fostering economic growth and community development.
NFR expands network, introduces new initiatives to boost tourism
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) aims to promote tourism in the Northeast by expanding its network, improving travel safety, and introducing tourism-friendly train services.
Northeast witnessing development due to PM Modi's endeavours
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the country’s northeastern region has been witnessing a significant shift towards development due to the all-out endeavours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu gets additional charge of Mizoram
Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, in addition to his own duties, has been appointed to carry out the responsibilities of Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati during his absence, said an official release on Thursday.