Top 10 News Of The Day - 29/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Issue Aadhaar cards to over 9 lakh people with locked biometrics
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that more than 9 lakh people, whose biometrics were locked during the updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, will get Aadhaar cards now. He said that the Union Ministry of Home (MHA) has already instructed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to do the needful in this regard.
Demographic Change isn’t Politics; it’s a Reality: CM
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is ready to do all to protect the state from any demographic invasion, besides maintaining communal harmony at all costs.
Government to construct 225 Km of new embankments
The Assam government has decided to construct 225 km of new embankments to combat the flood menace in the state. In the next phase, the state government is going to construct another 120 km of new embankments. This was stated today by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika while replying to a discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demand and Grant 2024-25.
CM instructs Karimganj DC to lodge FIR against Mahbubul Hoque
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), Mahbubul Hoque, fraudulently took an OBC certificate from the Karimganj district. After noticing discrepancies in Hoque’s documents, the district administration cancelled the certificate. However, no action was taken against him.
Opposition Forum Lodges FIR against CM
The United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA), led by its president Bhupen Borah, today lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for, as it said, trying to promote enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and race.
Gorkhas welcome MHA’s notification on NRC biometrics-Aadhaar issue
The Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), a national social organisation representing Gorkhas in India, has welcomed the Ministry of Home Affairs’ notification resolving the NRC Biometrics-Aadhaar issue. This resolution is set to provide relief to nearly 9.35 lakh people in Assam, including over one lakh Gorkhas.
BTC chief reviews water and sanitation projects
BTC chief Pramod Boro on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department’s activities in Kokrajhar district, focusing on the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and the Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin (SBM-G). The review meeting was held at the conference hall of the BTC Secretariat, Kokrajhar.
Sivasagar Congress Committee Protests Against APDCL
The Sivasagar District Congress Committee has accused the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) of exploiting customers through its smart meter system by overcharging them. In a protest against APDCL on Wednesday, Congress workers and leaders from Sivasagar district and block staged a demonstration outside the APDCL office in Sivasagar, demanding an end to the smart meter system and a reduction in electricity rates.
Prohibitory orders extended as tension continues in Tripura
Prohibitory orders, imposed in West Tripura’s Jirania subdivision on Monday after violence in the area over the defacing of the idol at a Kali temple, have been extended, an official statement said.
Meghalaya Urges Centre to Increase NFSA Coverage
The state government told the House during the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Assembly that the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department has been in continuous dialogue with the Government of India, requesting an increase in NFSA coverage for the state.