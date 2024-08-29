Top 10 News Of The Day - 29/08/2024

BREAKING NEWS

Issue Aadhaar cards to over 9 lakh people with locked biometrics

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that more than 9 lakh people, whose biometrics were locked during the updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, will get Aadhaar cards now. He said that the Union Ministry of Home (MHA) has already instructed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to do the needful in this regard.