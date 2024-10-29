Top 10 News Of The Day - 29/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
NE states yet to spend Rs 9,536 crore of DoNER funds
NE states and various agencies working in the NE states under various schemes of the Ministry of DoNER have yet to make an expenditure of Rs 9,536 crore in ongoing projects. This was revealed in a Summary Report of DoNER schemes as of August 31, 2024.
C-295 Aircraft Production Factory to Boost India-Spain Ties: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Tata Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft will strengthen India-Spain relations as well as ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ mission.
Axam Xahitya Xabha Election from November 21
Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) today issued a notification with new guidelines for the election of vice president and secretary general post for the year 2025-27. According to the notification, the nomination paper can be collected by the candidates for the post of vice president and secretary general from the AXX Central office at Jorhat on November 3 and November 4.
GMC Urges Citizens to Join Hands against Plastic Waste
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has identified plastic waste as the main reason behind the city’s persistent flooding and dirtiness. During their recent cleanup efforts, GMC officials highlighted the alarming role of plastic bottles and household waste in clogging the city’s drains.
Newly-appointed teachers asked to resign from earlier job under SSA
The department of school education asked the teachers whose posts were regularized in the recent special recruitment drive to be immediately asked to resign from their earlier job under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA). The secretary of the department of education wrote a letter to the mission director of SSA regarding the clarification for continuation of services of SSA contractual and state pool teachers under SSA after being regularized by the government.
Local Holiday Declared on November 1
The Governor of Assam has announced a local holiday on November 1 within the Kamrup (Metro) District to mark the Diwali festival. This declaration is made under e-file No. 222764/133, dated Dispur, October 2024.
CPI(M) stages protest in Tezpur
The Sonitpur District CPI(M) staged protest on Monday near Court Chariali in Tezpur, made demands to curb rising prices, cancel the “One Nation, One Election” proposal, address unemployment issues, stop violence against women, and halt the sale of public sector enterprises.
Transport Department Seizes Multiple Vehicles, Including Bhutan Dumper
The transport department in Bajali district of Assam has seized several vehicles, including a Bhutan dumper, for violating traffic rules, particularly for reckless driving.Vehicles plying at breakneck speed and overloaded vehicles on National Highway 127 (A), including rural roads, had posed a serious threat to commuters.
Arunachal Cabinet approves setting up of Administrative Reforms Commission
The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal for setting up of Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) to ensure efficient governance and address the challenges faced by the state administration.
Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan
A powerful live hand grenade was found at the gates of Ghanapriya Women’s College, located less than 100 metres from the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, police said.