Top 10 News Of The Day - 29/10/2024

Newly-appointed teachers asked to resign from earlier job under SSA

The department of school education asked the teachers whose posts were regularized in the recent special recruitment drive to be immediately asked to resign from their earlier job under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA). The secretary of the department of education wrote a letter to the mission director of SSA regarding the clarification for continuation of services of SSA contractual and state pool teachers under SSA after being regularized by the government.